Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Confirmed! Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16’s first contestant

    Actor and the host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan has revealed that Abdu Rozik is the first confirmed contest of the 16th edition of the reality TV show that will soon go on-air. Continue reading to find out more details.

    Confirmed Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16 first contestant drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 9:25 PM IST

    If you have been waiting to find out about whom you can see in the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s much-loved reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, then here is an update for you! Tazakistan star Abdu Rozik is the first confirmed contestant on the show, an announcement of which was made by Salman himself, on Tuesday. 

    During a press event held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, Salman Khan revealed the name of Abdu Rozik as the show’s first confirmed contestant. Rozik was first welcomed by Gauahar Khan, followed by Salman saying that he will be seen in his highly anticipated film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

    When asked about his favourite actors in the Hindi film industry Abdu Rozik took the names of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Salman, at the event, also said that fans must have spotted them together in Abu Dhabi during the IIFA 2022.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    ALSO READ: Seen Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ transition? Watch the SEXY video here

    “It is great, he does not understand Hindi but can sing Hindi songs," Salman Khan said after Abdu Rozik sang the actor’s popular song ‘Dil Deewana’ from the movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. Salman and Rozik were also seen talking about things that go inside the Bigg Boss house. While Rozik insisted on drama, Salman reminded him that it all begins with romance before it moves to drama.

    Furthermore, speaking about becoming the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik said, “I am very happy. I am excited to go inside the house. I love everyone and please support me." Salman Khan also poked a joke at Rozik’s height saying that Bigg Boss is not a kid’s show.

    ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey Bikini Pictures: 5 times actor made jaws drop in racy two-piece

    Bigg Boss, which is hosted each year by actor Salman Khan, will soon go on-air with its 16th edition. The show will premiere on October 1. While the first contestant has been confirmed, the rest of the housemates will also be introduced by Salman before they all enter the Bigg Boss house. All the contestants of the show will have to be locked inside the house for a hundred days.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 9:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan show to premiere on THIS date here is when and where you can watch it drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s show to premiere on THIS date; here’s when and where you can watch it

    Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss drb

    Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss?

    Delhi Crime Season 2 to Maharani Season 2-4 shows to binge-watch this weekend RBA

    Delhi Crime Season 2 to Maharani Season 2-4 shows to binge-watch this weekend

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Ranveer Singh replacing Karan Johar as a host? RBA

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Ranveer Singh replacing Karan Johar as a host?

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra birthday drb

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday

    Recent Stories

    ioc ioa meet olympic hero Abhinav Bindra proposes 5-point guideline to propel India's mission of becoming a sporting nation snt

    Abhinav Bindra proposes 5-point guideline to propel India's mission of becoming a sporting nation

    NASA DART mission step towards preparing world for potential future asteroid strike indian scientists gcw

    DART mission step towards preparing world for potential future asteroid strike: Indian scientists

    Sara Ali Khan has a Poo Bani Parvati moment changes from bralette jeans to ombre saree drb

    Seen Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ transition? Watch the SEXY video here

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 announced at ibpsin know how to check marks gcw

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Score card released at ibps.in, know how to download it

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale amazon great indian festival sale 2022 know oppo huge discounts amazing offers gcw

    Flipkart & Amazon festive sale is live; Know OPPO’s huge discounts and amazing offers

    Recent Videos

    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon
    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon