Confirmed! Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16’s first contestant

Actor and the host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan has revealed that Abdu Rozik is the first confirmed contest of the 16th edition of the reality TV show that will soon go on-air. Continue reading to find out more details.

If you have been waiting to find out about whom you can see in the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s much-loved reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, then here is an update for you! Tazakistan star Abdu Rozik is the first confirmed contestant on the show, an announcement of which was made by Salman himself, on Tuesday.

During a press event held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, Salman Khan revealed the name of Abdu Rozik as the show’s first confirmed contestant. Rozik was first welcomed by Gauahar Khan, followed by Salman saying that he will be seen in his highly anticipated film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

When asked about his favourite actors in the Hindi film industry Abdu Rozik took the names of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Salman, at the event, also said that fans must have spotted them together in Abu Dhabi during the IIFA 2022.

“It is great, he does not understand Hindi but can sing Hindi songs," Salman Khan said after Abdu Rozik sang the actor’s popular song ‘Dil Deewana’ from the movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. Salman and Rozik were also seen talking about things that go inside the Bigg Boss house. While Rozik insisted on drama, Salman reminded him that it all begins with romance before it moves to drama.

Furthermore, speaking about becoming the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik said, “I am very happy. I am excited to go inside the house. I love everyone and please support me." Salman Khan also poked a joke at Rozik’s height saying that Bigg Boss is not a kid’s show.

Bigg Boss, which is hosted each year by actor Salman Khan, will soon go on-air with its 16th edition. The show will premiere on October 1. While the first contestant has been confirmed, the rest of the housemates will also be introduced by Salman before they all enter the Bigg Boss house. All the contestants of the show will have to be locked inside the house for a hundred days.