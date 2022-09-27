Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple’s Mumbai reception to be held at a 176-year-old mill

    With only a few days left for the pre-wedding celebrations of actor Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to begin, fresh reports regarding the couple’s Mumbai reception are doing rounds. According to the buzz, the couple’s Mumbai celebrations will be held at a 176-year-old mill.

    Bollywood’s ‘Fukrey’ couple, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The dup is gearing up to begin their pre-wedding celebration on Friday, September 30. Only a few days are left for their marriage, and both are leaving no stone unturned to make their dream wedding perfect.

    From the wedding invitation card to the venue, details regarding Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities and marriage have been making rounds in the media from time to time. Now, a new detail regarding the couple’s wedding reception has come to the fore. As per reports, the reception will reportedly be held at a 176-year-old mill.

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding rituals are going to start in the national capital, New Delhi in a few days. After getting married in Delhi, the two are going to host a reception for the stars of the entertainment world at ‘The Great Eastern Home’ in Mumbai. This is a 176-year-old mill, which houses a contemporary furniture store and is now an event space. The wedding planners of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have taken the lead to transform this 176-year-old mill into a perfect party venue.

    Apart from the stars of B Town, Hollywood stars will also be attending the reception to be held on October 4 in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, ‘Victoria & Abdul’ actor Dame Judi Dench and Gerard Butler are on the wedding guest list of the actors.

    Recently, there were also reports that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to keep a ‘no phone policy’ at their wedding, so that everyone joining them in the functions, can enjoy the wedding to the fullest.

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of the 2012 film 'Fukrey'. Reportedly, it was Richa who had confessed her feelings first’ Ali took nearly three months to say ‘yes’ to Richa. After this, the couple kept their relationship hidden for many years and are now ready to seal their relationship with a kiss.

