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Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Epic Opens Bookings Ahead Of Global Release
Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, is generating buzz as advance bookings open. Here’s a look at the film’s early response ahead of its release.
Makers just opened the advance ticket bookings for the ₹4000 crore budget movie 'Ramayana'. Director Nitesh Tiwari brings together a massive star cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rocking Star Yash, and Sai Pallavi. Fans are already rushing to grab their tickets for this highly anticipated Indian epic.
The team plans to release the movie worldwide on November 5, 2026. Fans are super excited to watch this visual spectacle on the big screen. Makers will release the film in IMAX and other premium formats to give global audiences a grand experience of the Indian epic.
Oscar-winning Indian music director AR Rahman joins hands with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer for the soundtrack. This legendary musical combo is a major highlight of the movie. Fans expect absolute magic from these two musical giants.
Namit Malhotra from Prime Focus Studios and Yash from Monster Mind Creations are jointly producing this massive project. The makers will release the movie in two parts. Part one drops on November 5, 2026, while part two targets a Diwali 2027 release. You can watch it in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
Rocking Star Yash recently shared his excitement about the movie's music. He recalled his childhood memories connected to AR Rahman's iconic tracks. The actor mentioned how he used to dance to Rahman's hit songs during his school and college days.
Yash specifically remembered dancing to the famous track 'Chikku Bukku Chikku Bukku Rayile'. He praised AR Rahman for his immense contribution to the Kannada film industry. The actor expressed pure joy about finally working with the legendary music director.
The movie packs a massive star cast, an international technical crew, and legendary music directors. Trade experts are now waiting to see the kind of box office records 'Ramayana' will smash upon its release. The global hype clearly shows this will be a massive blockbuster.
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