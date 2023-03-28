Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan birthday: Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and others up oomph and style at RRR star's bash

    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    It was a star-studded night at the much-awaited global star Ram Charan's birthday bash with prominent and A-lister stars from Tollywood coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    After the big Oscars win, it was time for Ram Charan's birthday bash held in Hyderabad. The globally acclaimed superstar brought in his 37th birthday with his family and closest friends from the Tollywood industry in attendance. A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was present at Ram Charan's birthday bash.

    We take an in-depth glance at Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, and others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the birthday bash in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Veteran south industry superstar Chiranjeevi made a stylish appearance at his son Ram Charan's birthday bash. He looked dapper in a black t-shirt, black pants with a white and grey checkered shirt, and black glasses on his eyes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Dear Comrade fame renowned South industry superstar Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper in his cream-colored formal outfit with a white t-shirt.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Globally acclaimed star Ram Charan was papped by the shutterbugs in Hyderabad with his wife Upasana at his star-studded birthday bash. Ram Charan looked suave and dapper in an all-black outfit, while mommy-to-be and his wife, Upasana wore a dark blue one-piece dress and looked breathtaking.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nagarjuna made a stylish appearance with his family at Ram Charan's birthday bash. The veteran South superstar looked dashing in a dark blue satin material floral printed shirt with dark blue pants, while his son Akhil wore an all-black outfit. Naga Chaitanya looked dapper in a black t-shirt with grey colored pants.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    South industry star Kajal Aggarwal also made a stylish appearance at Ram Charan's birthday bash. She arrived with her husband, Gautam Kichlu. Kajal Aggarwal wore a white and pink colored floral dress, while her husband Gautam looked dapper in an all-black outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli also made appearance at RRR star Ram Charan's birthday bash. He looked stylish in a white printed shirt with white pants.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Baahubali fame global pan-Indian star Rana Daggubati looked dapper and suave, in a black full-sleeved t-shirt and denim blue jeans at Ram Charan's birthday bash.

