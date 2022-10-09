Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monster Trailer Out: Post Pulimurugan's success, Mohanlal reunion with Vysakh

    It is a highly anticipated Malayalam movie that sees Mohanlal reuniting with the director Vysakh after the massive success of Pulimurugan. The film also features Lakshmi Manchu and Honey Rose are the female leads.

    The Monster trailer, which Vysakh helmed, is now available. The character played by Mohanlal appears in a new costume named Lucky Singh. The thriller's trailer is mysterious. Anthony Perumbavoor is the director, and Udayakrishna is the screenwriter. 

    The first Malayalam film to break the 100-crore barrier was Pulimurukan. Ashirvad Cinemas is a production company. The film has the distinction of reuniting the writer, director, and star of Pulimurukan. The trailer lasts about one and a half minutes.

    Initially intended for direct OTT distribution, Monster will now be shown in theatres, according to the producers. They are reportedly planning a release for the Deepavali weekend later this month.

    In the movie Monster, written by Udhayakrishna, Mohanlal plays Lucky Singh, an investigator. The female leads are Lakshmi Manchu, a Telugu actor, and Honey Rose.

    The film is shot by Satheesh Kurup, while Shameer Muhammad Edits handles the editing. Deepak Dev is the composer of the music. Cinematography by Satish Kurup, Music by Deepak Dev.

    Editing by Shameer Mohammad, Conflict Stunt by Silva, Production Controller by Sidhu Panakkal, Costume Design by Sujith Sudhakaran, Stills by Bennett M Varghese, Promo Stills by Anish Upasana, Publicity Designs by Anand Rajendran, Digit Partner by Avanir Technology.

