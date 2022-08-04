Rakul Preet Singh looks red hot in cleavage revealing mini dress

In the last post on her Instagram handle, actor Rakul Preet Singh oozes oomph in a short red dress that makes her look the sexy boss lady that she is! The outfit that the actor is seen wearing in the images is from the fashion house 'MVP Wardrobe' while statement jewels from Swarovski add glam to her look. Check out the red-hot pictures of Rakul that her fans must not miss!

After winning the hearts of the audience in the South region, Rakul Preet Singh tried her luck with the Hindi film industry, only to become an actor that is not only blessed with good looks but also comes with a strong skill set in acting. This young actor, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial movie ‘Runway 34’, is quite a sensation on social media. With over 22.2 million followers on Instagram and another 5.1 million on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Rakul has got her name on the list of most loved actresses in the Indian film industry.

Before marking her debut in the Hindi film industry opposite actor Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh was a popular name in the South film industry. However, today she is known and loved across the length and breadth of the country.

Rakul Preet Singh, who is frequent in posting her pictures and videos on social media, has set the internet ablaze with a recent post.

In the latest pictures that Rakul Preet Singh posted on Thursday, the actress is seen donning a red hot mini dress with a plunging neckline. The dress is from the fashion house 'MVP Wardrobe' by Maria Vittoria Paolillo with a matching blazer to go along with it.

