    Rakul Preet Singh looks red hot in cleavage revealing mini dress

    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    In the last post on her Instagram handle, actor Rakul Preet Singh oozes oomph in a short red dress that makes her look the sexy boss lady that she is! The outfit that the actor is seen wearing in the images is from the fashion house 'MVP Wardrobe' while statement jewels from Swarovski add glam to her look. Check out the red-hot pictures of Rakul that her fans must not miss!

    Image: Rakul Preet SIngh/Instagram

    After winning the hearts of the audience in the South region, Rakul Preet Singh tried her luck with the Hindi film industry, only to become an actor that is not only blessed with good looks but also comes with a strong skill set in acting. This young actor, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial movie ‘Runway 34’, is quite a sensation on social media. With over 22.2 million followers on Instagram and another 5.1 million on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Rakul has got her name on the list of most loved actresses in the Indian film industry.

    Image: Rakul Preet SIngh/Instagram

    Before marking her debut in the Hindi film industry opposite actor Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh was a popular name in the South film industry. However, today she is known and loved across the length and breadth of the country.

    ALSO READ: 7 times Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed her fashion game in black

    Image: Rakul Preet SIngh/Instagram

    Rakul Preet Singh, who is frequent in posting her pictures and videos on social media, has set the internet ablaze with a recent post.

    ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed poses topless for pictures; covers assets with long hair

    Image: Rakul Preet SIngh/Instagram

    In the latest pictures that Rakul Preet Singh posted on Thursday, the actress is seen donning a red hot mini dress with a plunging neckline. The dress is from the fashion house 'MVP Wardrobe' by Maria Vittoria Paolillo with a matching blazer to go along with it.

    Image: Rakul Preet SIngh/Instagram

    Along with the red dress that Rakul Preet Singh wore, she accessorised it with earrings and a delicate pendant chain from Swarovski. The actress’s hair was styled back in soft beach curls while her make-up was in the tones of red and nude. Soft and glitter warm brown colour with thick coats of mascara, liner and kohl added drama to her eyes while the reddish-brown lip colour brought glamour to her look. The stilettoes that Rakul wore, also added hotness to her attire.

