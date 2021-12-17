  • Facebook
    Pushpa: The Rise movie review: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie gets mixed reviews from audiences

    Allu Arjun’s rustic performance will keep you in your seats in this enthralling Sukumar movie. Read to know what worked and what did not for the viewers.

    Pushpa The Rise movie review Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna movie gets mixed reviews from audiences drb
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 9:59 AM IST
    Allu Arjun starrer movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ released after a long wait, today, on Friday. Film’s director, Sukumar, gears up to film the second part of the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna movie after the first part saw a blockbuster release in the theatres in India and worldwide.

    The viewers had eagerly been waiting for the film’s release ever since the first look of Allu Arjun was revealed. Sukumar went for a worldwide release of the movie with premiere shows held across several countries including the United States of America.

    The film opens with scenes that show the demand for smuggled red sandalwood in foreign countries such as Japan. Allu Arjun, playing the lead role of ‘Pushparaj’ or ‘Pushpa’, is a truck driver equally involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood from the Seshachalam forests.

    Allu Arjun narrates the dialogues perfectly in his Chittoor dialect. Sukumar has perfectly made Allu Arjun look like a Chittoor local man, and Allu Arjun proved that the role was meant for him to play. While Allu Arjun has ruled the screen with his rustic looks, audiences have reviewed the movie as a bit stretched at the beginning of the first half.

    What has worked for the audience is the film's backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and Allu Arjun’s acting. Sukumar has added layers to every character and has introduced key characters Sunil, Anasuya, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil (Malayalam actor) in an interesting manner.

    The action sequences directed by Ram Laxman and Peter Hein have worked well for the audiences. However, the reviews are also suggestive that Sukumar has not shown his full potential in the movie as a director as some scenes were dragged. Leaving the first 20 minutes of the movie, the first half of the film is decent, while the point to interval is a rather impressive one.

    In the post-interval part, some of the scenes in the second half seem to have faded. The scene that shows the crucial point in the story of how Allu Arjun rose to become a key figure in smuggling, is a gripping one, presenting how he beat all those who came in his way to reach the top. For some viewers, it was the gripping scenes shot in the forests that worked the best for them.

    The background score given by Devi Sri Prasad failed to show its magic at large. In key scenes, Devi Sri seems to have failed to provide support with the music. Allu Arjun's acting, technicians’ work, film’s story and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special dance number are the highlights of this film. The climax scenes are supposed to be the strongest. Overall, Sukumar has set a good stage for the second part with Pushpa: The Rise.

