Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun Arrested: Actor dons 'Flower nahin, fire hai' white hoodie at time of arrest; PHOTOS

Telangana Police arrested Telugu actor Allu Arjun today in connection with a stampede at Sandhya Theatre earlier this month. When arrested, he wore a sweatshirt with the phrase 'Flower nahin, fire hai'.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 2:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

Telangana police detained actor Allu Arjun Thursday in connection with a stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre earlier this month. The event killed a 39-year-old lady and critically injured her kid. At the time of his arrest, the celebrity wore a sweatshirt bearing the motto 'Flower nahin, fire hai' from the newly released Pushpa: The Rule.

article_image2

In a video that has leaked online, Hyderabad police officers can be seen entering Allu Arjun's home and detaining him under strict security. Images of the actor donning a t-shirt with the iconic "Flower nahin, fire hai" phrase from his Pushpa film and being escorted by police became popular on social media.

article_image3

Allu Arjun was transported to Chikkadpally police station, where a case was filed. The Pushpa actor was then transported to Osmania Hospital for a medical checkup.

article_image4

The Telugu actor, his security crew, and the Sandhya Theatre management have been charged under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

article_image5

The stampede occurred on December 5, when a large audience assembled at Sandhya Theatre to see Allu Arjun and his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna. According to the authorities, the theatre administration made no plans, and there was no previous notice of the actor's presence. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH] ATG

Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH]

Bigg boss 18: Chum Darang's loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra wins over fans and contestants [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang’s loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra wins over fans and contestants [WATCH]

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example AJR

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example

Actor Allu Arjun arrested in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

Actor Allu Arjun arrested over death of woman in stampede during Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad (WATCH)

Anushka Sharma wears bunny ears; spends 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli at Brisbane theme park [PHOTOS] ATG

Anushka Sharma wears bunny ears; spends 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli at Brisbane theme park [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Director Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 makers for monopolizing theaters; Read on NTI

Director Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 makers for monopolizing theaters; Read on

How to manage finances and smart tips to avoid end-of-month borrowing? gcw

How to manage finances and smart tips to avoid end-of-month borrowing?

Good news for job seekers: PM to hand over appointment letters to thousands AJR

Good news for job seekers: PM to hand over appointment letters to thousands

'Gurgaon is wild': Woman's house hunt rejected for having 'serious boyfriend', Internet reacts; see VIRAL post shk

'Gurgaon is wild': Woman's house hunt rejected for having 'serious boyfriend', Internet reacts; see VIRAL post

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options check details gcw

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options | Check details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon