Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun Arrested: Actor dons 'Flower nahin, fire hai' white hoodie at time of arrest; PHOTOS

Telangana police detained actor Allu Arjun Thursday in connection with a stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre earlier this month. The event killed a 39-year-old lady and critically injured her kid. At the time of his arrest, the celebrity wore a sweatshirt bearing the motto 'Flower nahin, fire hai' from the newly released Pushpa: The Rule.

In a video that has leaked online, Hyderabad police officers can be seen entering Allu Arjun's home and detaining him under strict security. Images of the actor donning a t-shirt with the iconic "Flower nahin, fire hai" phrase from his Pushpa film and being escorted by police became popular on social media.

Allu Arjun was transported to Chikkadpally police station, where a case was filed. The Pushpa actor was then transported to Osmania Hospital for a medical checkup.

The Telugu actor, his security crew, and the Sandhya Theatre management have been charged under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The stampede occurred on December 5, when a large audience assembled at Sandhya Theatre to see Allu Arjun and his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna. According to the authorities, the theatre administration made no plans, and there was no previous notice of the actor's presence.

