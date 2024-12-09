Pushpa 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s film continues to shine at the box office

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: A look at the box office collection of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2, which is creating a storm at the box office.

Pushpa 2 Sukumar is a leading director in the Telugu film industry. Following the pan-India blockbuster success of the film Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and directed by him, which was released in 2021, the second part of the film was made on a grand scale and released on December 5th. Rashmika played the heroine and Fahadh Faasil played the villain in Pushpa 2.

Grand Release Pushpa 2 was released in over 12,000 screens worldwide. In particular, Pushpa 2 was released in around 800 theaters in Tamil Nadu, on par with a direct Tamil film. AGS Entertainment acquired the Tamil Nadu release rights for this film. Due to the huge anticipation for Pushpa 2 among Tamil audiences, they released it on a grand scale.

Box Office Hunt Pushpa 2 has been on a box office hunt since its first day of release. The film crew officially announced that the film collected over Rs 294 crore worldwide on the first day itself. As a result, Pushpa 2 became the highest-grossing film on its first day in Indian cinema history. Before this, Rajamouli's RRR film, which collected 232 crores, held the record.

Box Office Status Pushpa 2, which collected 294 crores on the first day, collected Rs 155 crores on the second day. Similarly, the film continued its box office hunt on the third day, collecting Rs 172 crore and reaching the Himalayan target of 600 crore in just three days. Following this, the film's collections increased further yesterday, being Sunday. Accordingly, Pushpa 2 collected Rs 204 crore worldwide yesterday.

Achievement Previously, films that collected over 200 crores on the first day did not cross 200 crores on any subsequent day. But Pushpa 2 has achieved a huge box office record by collecting over 200 crores in a single day for the second time. As a result, the film has now collected over Rs 800 crore at the box office in four days. The film is likely to reach the 1000 crore collection mark by this weekend.

