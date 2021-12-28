  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Matrix Resurrections to have a sequel? Here's what Keanu Reeves has to say

    The fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise, The Matrix resurrections, was released last week on December 22. Read to know about what Keanu Reeves had to say when he was asked if a sequel of the film is in pipeline.

    The Matrix Resurrections to have a sequel? Here's what Keanu Reeves has to say drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 12:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Keanu Reeves starrer ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, which is the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise, has been running successfully since its worldwide release. The prequel of this film was released nearly two decades ago, in 2003. Fans were taken by surprise when a few years ago, Keanu Reeves himself announced the sequel of the 2003 film.

    Now that the sequel was released after 18 long-years-years since its last release, fans are eager to know if this instalment will also have a sequel. And this has been answered by none other than the film’s lead, Keanu Reeves himself.

    In a recent interview, Keanu Reeves was asked if he feels there will be another instalment of the movie in the coming years. Reacting to this and breaking the hearts of many, the ‘John Wick’ actor said that there will possibly be no more instalment.

    Keanu Reeves said that this film (The Matrix Resurrections) is the last of the franchise and that there will be no more instalment on the franchise. He said that Lana Wachowski, director of the film will not return with any more instalment(s) of the franchise.

    ALSO READ: The Matrix Resurrections actor Keanu Reeves opens up on death of first girlfriend

    He further said that he does not believe that Lana Wachowski will be filming in any other instalment. However, he also added saying that if the director does plan on filming the fifth part, he would be more than happy to return to the franchise.

    Matrix’s first instalment, titled ‘The Matrix’ was released in the year 1999. The film became an instant hit with global cinema lovers. Last, two sequels of the film were filmed back-to-back but were released four years later. The third instalment was released in 2003 while the fourth instalment was released recently on December 22. All four instalments of the Matrix were directed by Lana Wachowski. In the last instalment, the director has managed to bring back the old cast of the Franchise. The film also featured two Indian actors - Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli.

    ALSO READ: The Matrix Resurrections: Makers post new clip on character of Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, check out

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi Leander Paes relationship says they have a love-hate relationship drb

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes relationship; says they have a ‘love-hate relationship’

    Ram Charan Sukumar to work together again SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo reunion drb

    Ram Charan, Sukumar to work together again; SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo’s reunion

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion? drb

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion?

    The Batman Trailer Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz team up as Batman and Catwoman watch drb

    The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz team up as ‘Batman’ and ‘Catwoman’; watch

    Jacqueline Fernandez money extortion case: After getting summoned actress spends Christmas with children SCJ

    Jacqueline Fernandez spends Christmas with children

    Recent Stories

    Delhi govt to push cab food delivery services to switch to electric vehicles gcw

    Delhi govt to push cab, food delivery services to switch to electric vehicles

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: Scott Boland's stunner to English collapse - The observations from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Scott Boland's stunner to English collapse - The observations from Day 3

    Did Ram Charan comment on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya; here's how actress reacted RCB

    Did Ram Charan comment on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya? Here's how actress reacted

    Kylie Jenner turns MOM again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know RCB

    Kylie Jenner turns mom again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know

    Coronavirus India's Omicron tally surges to 653, COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 142.47 crore-dnm

    Coronavirus: India’s Omicron tally surges to 653, COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 142.47 crore

    Recent Videos

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon