The Matrix Resurrections to have a sequel? Here's what Keanu Reeves has to say

The fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise, The Matrix resurrections, was released last week on December 22. Read to know about what Keanu Reeves had to say when he was asked if a sequel of the film is in pipeline.

Keanu Reeves starrer ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, which is the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise, has been running successfully since its worldwide release. The prequel of this film was released nearly two decades ago, in 2003. Fans were taken by surprise when a few years ago, Keanu Reeves himself announced the sequel of the 2003 film.

Now that the sequel was released after 18 long-years-years since its last release, fans are eager to know if this instalment will also have a sequel. And this has been answered by none other than the film’s lead, Keanu Reeves himself.

In a recent interview, Keanu Reeves was asked if he feels there will be another instalment of the movie in the coming years. Reacting to this and breaking the hearts of many, the ‘John Wick’ actor said that there will possibly be no more instalment.

Keanu Reeves said that this film (The Matrix Resurrections) is the last of the franchise and that there will be no more instalment on the franchise. He said that Lana Wachowski, director of the film will not return with any more instalment(s) of the franchise.

He further said that he does not believe that Lana Wachowski will be filming in any other instalment. However, he also added saying that if the director does plan on filming the fifth part, he would be more than happy to return to the franchise.

Matrix’s first instalment, titled ‘The Matrix’ was released in the year 1999. The film became an instant hit with global cinema lovers. Last, two sequels of the film were filmed back-to-back but were released four years later. The third instalment was released in 2003 while the fourth instalment was released recently on December 22. All four instalments of the Matrix were directed by Lana Wachowski. In the last instalment, the director has managed to bring back the old cast of the Franchise. The film also featured two Indian actors - Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli.

