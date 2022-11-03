Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra in India: The real reason why PeeCee is in Mumbai, it is not because of movies -report

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is in India, and it's not for a film; keep reading to find out what the desi girl is up to. The actress said that Priyanka adores Mumbai; it holds a special place in her heart.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra has returned to town over three years later, and her fans are delighted since there have been stories of her seeing Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a project, but that does not appear to be happening anytime soon. While Priyanka is not in Mumbai for movies, she is there for business.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yes, the desi lady is currently working solely on brand marketing in India and plans to launch a Sona franchise in the country. Priyanka Chopra has plans to launch an Indian restaurant in India after opening one in New York.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to a highly reliable source, "Priyanka is now working on the launch of her beauty goods, the majority of which are related to a hair brand. She is also discussing the possibility of creating a Sona franchise restaurant in Mumbai. Priyanka adores Mumbai; it holds a special place in her heart. The girl is also building her dream restaurant in this location, and she is in negotiations with a few businesspeople for the association."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the insider, "Talking about making Bollywood films, which are now on hold since she has too much on her plate. She has been doing small but impactful roles in Hollywood and is very happy with it, while she has also signed a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but that project is currently on hold, but it will definitely happen soon, and Priyanka is enjoying this hair brand promotion ", the source concludes. Also Read: Meet Amit Jain, the New Shark who replaces Ashneer Grover in 'Shark Tank India 2'

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra is now married to Nick Jonas. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the couple's infant girl, was born via surrogacy earlier this year. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra enjoys a pit stop at Marine Drive; shares fun video

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lollapalooza 2023: Imagine Dragons to Jackson Wang, Japanese Breakfast, check out the artist lineup drb

    Lollapalooza 2023: Imagine Dragons to Jackson Wang, Japanese Breakfast, check out the artist lineup

    Kantara Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal go gaga over Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film- here's what they said RBA

    Kantara: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal go gaga over Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film- here's what they said

    Mammootty to join hands with Vijay Sethupathi for his next? Read details RBA

    Mammootty to join hands with Vijay Sethupathi for his next? Read details

    Thank God box office collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earn Rs 50 crore? drb

    Thank God box office collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earn Rs 50 crore?

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film crossed Rs 305 crore; Hindi version rules theatres RBA

    Kantara Box Office Report: Rishab Shetty's film crosses Rs 305 crore; Hindi version rules theatres

    Recent Stories

    football europa league real sociedad vs manchester united cristiano ronaldo sends powerful message ahead of clash snt

    Ronaldo sends powerful message ahead of Man United's clash against Real Sociedad

    Gmail to add a new package tracking feature Know what it is and how it works gcw

    Gmail to add a new package tracking feature; Know what it is and how it works

    Gujarat Election 2022: Voting in 2 phases on December 1 and December 5, counting on December 8

    Gujarat Election 2022: Voting in 2 phases on December 1 and December 5, counting of votes on December 8

    ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 released for November 12; know exam pattern; other details - adt

    ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 released for November 12; know exam pattern; other details

    Pathaan Want to be fit like Shah Rukh? Follow these fitness regimes, diet plans that King Khan followed sur

    Pathaan: Want to be fit like Shah Rukh? Follow these fitness regimes, diet plans that King Khan followed

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon