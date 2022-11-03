Priyanka Chopra in India: The real reason why PeeCee is in Mumbai, it is not because of movies -report

Priyanka Chopra is in India, and it's not for a film; keep reading to find out what the desi girl is up to. The actress said that Priyanka adores Mumbai; it holds a special place in her heart.

Priyanka Chopra has returned to town over three years later, and her fans are delighted since there have been stories of her seeing Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a project, but that does not appear to be happening anytime soon. While Priyanka is not in Mumbai for movies, she is there for business.

Yes, the desi lady is currently working solely on brand marketing in India and plans to launch a Sona franchise in the country. Priyanka Chopra has plans to launch an Indian restaurant in India after opening one in New York.

According to a highly reliable source, "Priyanka is now working on the launch of her beauty goods, the majority of which are related to a hair brand. She is also discussing the possibility of creating a Sona franchise restaurant in Mumbai. Priyanka adores Mumbai; it holds a special place in her heart. The girl is also building her dream restaurant in this location, and she is in negotiations with a few businesspeople for the association."

According to the insider, "Talking about making Bollywood films, which are now on hold since she has too much on her plate. She has been doing small but impactful roles in Hollywood and is very happy with it, while she has also signed a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but that project is currently on hold, but it will definitely happen soon, and Priyanka is enjoying this hair brand promotion ", the source concludes. Also Read: Meet Amit Jain, the New Shark who replaces Ashneer Grover in 'Shark Tank India 2'

