Meet Amit Jain, the New Shark who replaces Ashneer Grover in 'Shark Tank India 2'

Shark Tank India has just returned with a new season and an intriguing teaser. But what surprised everyone was the absence of one of season one's most popular sharks. The main difference this time will be in the 'Sharks' lineup. Amit Jain, the proprietor of CarDekho, has taken over the show in place of Ashneer Grover. Ashneer Grover will not appear on the show.

Who is Amit Jain?

Amit Jain is from Jaipur and attended IIT Delhi. He worked for a corporation in Austin, Texas before starting his own here. He is the co-founder of Car Dekho, which he founded with his brother in 2007.

Amit's face was revealed in the show's new teaser, where he was shown seated among other prominent sharks such as Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal.

Fans were disappointed that Ashneer Grover, who had previously been on the show, was not shown in the commercial. Ashneer Grover amassed a sizable fan base throughout his time on the show.

However, this year's sharks include Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - Cardekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

Amit Jain, the new shark joining the others this season, released a clip on Linkedin stating how excited he is to be a part of the show. "I'm excited to coach emerging entrepreneurs on the programme to help build a new India," he wrote.

Another difference in the upcoming season will be the hosting duties. Rahul Dua, a stand-up comedian, will take over for Rannvijay Singha. The broadcaster has yet to announce the premiere date for Shark Tank India season 2.

However, according to many rumours, it will likely premiere this year between late November and early December. Sony Entertainment Television has already published the first promo for the show. If you missed it, you could watch it here. The show is based on the famed US Shark Tank concept, in which the 'Sharks' or judges invest in company ideas proposed by young brains.