Priyank Chopra goes sexy in orange dress with plunging neckline

Presently in India on a work tour, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying every bit of being at home. The actor has been keeping her fans updated with her life in the Bay, while also attending events in the city.

After three long years, Priyanka Chopra has once again returned to the country. It is her work that has brought her here as the global star launched her line of hair care products in India in association with Nykaa. A grand event for the same was held in Mumbai recently which was attended by Priyanka.

Last evening, Priyanka Chopra attended another event which was held at a Taj hotel. The actor wore an orange dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her entire look with vibrant orange heels and wavy curls hairstyle.

Since the time Priyanka Chopra's pictures made way to the internet, fans of the actor have not been able to keep themselves from appreciating here with many commenting hot hot she looked.

A video from the event also went viral on social media. In the, Priyanka Chopra was seen speaking in Hindi at the event. Taking notice of this, one user on social media responded saying in Hindi which loosely translates to, “Priyanka respects our national language while she is living in USA and on the other hand some Bollywood actress speaks English only to show her education and status”.

