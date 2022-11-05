Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Mili, Double XL and Phone Bhoot, check out their collections

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

    Three new Bollywood films were released in the theatres this Friday. From Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ to Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Double XL’, and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’, take a look at how the films performed at the box office.

    This Friday was dominated by the leading ladies of Bollywood. Not one or two, but three films that were released on Friday were dominated by a total of four actresses. Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi-starrer ‘Double XL’ and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’, clashed at the box office on Friday. The films did not only compete with one another but also with Rishabh Shetty’s successfully running film, ‘Kantara’, and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’. So, how did the films perform? Take a look here:

    Mili: Janhvi Kapoor's film was given very good reviews by the critics, seeing that it was hoped that the film would do very well on the first day. However, that didn’t happen. According to the initial figures, the film earned only Rs 1 crore on its opening day. The film also stars actors Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Hasleen Kaur, and Sanjay Suri in this film. It is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Helen', which was released in 2019.

    Phone Bhoot: Among the three films that were released on Friday, Kartina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishan Khattar-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ was the highest-grossing film. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, the film collected Rs 2 crore on its opening day.

    Kantara: Rishabh Shetty's film Kantara is still ruling the box office. Three new Bollywood films also could not beat Kantara and it happened that on Friday this film made the highest grossing. According to the figures coming out, the film earned Rs 3.55 crore on the 36th day.

    Double XL: The film, starring actors Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sharma, talks about the social issue of body shaming. It also marks the acting debut of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Made on a budget of Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore, the film could not earn even Rs 1 crore on the first day. According to the initial figures, the film collected around Rs 65 lakh on the first day.

    Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure film ‘Ram Setu’ also had a decent collection on Friday. According to the box office figures, the film collected Rs 1.07 crore.

