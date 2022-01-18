Poonam Pandey is all smiles, after getting relief from Supreme Court; see pics

Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey was snapped in Mumbai on Tuesday. She seemed happy as she posed for the photographers.

The paparazzi snapped actor Poonam Pandey on Tuesday at Lokhandwala in Mumbai. The actor was all smiles as she posed for the pictures, and why not? After all, she got relief in the pornography case by the Supreme Court.

The happiness of getting interim protection against the arrest in the pornography case was very much visible on Poonam Pandey’s face. Her eyes too gleamed with relief as she flashed a pretty smile for the photographers. ALSO READ: Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey wore an all-white outfit as she stepped out. She wore a body-hugging full sleeves top along with white loose pants.

To complete her look, Poonam Pandey carried her Louis Vuitton bag and big black sunglasses. She wore nude pink lip colour and loaded her eyelashes with mascara. A shimmery blue eyeshadow added colour to her otherwise plain outfit. She tied her hair in a bun.

As for the pornography case, Poonam Pandey is one of the co-accused while Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra is the main accused. ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey sizzles in orange revealing top and black leather pants; see pics

Poonam Pandey had previously filed a plea with the Bombay High Court, seeking anticipatory bail. However, Justice Nitin Sambre who was hearing her plea dismissed it.

Later, Poonam Pandey filed an application with the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s order. The double bench court accepted her application and granted her interim protection.

But, the pornography case is not the only controversy that Poonam Pandey has been a part of. She was also in the news for allegedly incurring injuries on her face, claiming that Sam Bombay had physically assaulted her. She was reportedly admitted to the hospital for the injuries.