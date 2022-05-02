Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets

    Katy Perry was dressed as Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid Ariel’ for American Idol 2’s shoot. The singer had an oopsy-daisy moment during her filming of the latest episode.

    hollywood WATCH Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 2, 2022, 8:23 AM IST

    Katy Perry looked everything adorable when she walked onto the sets (actually, she was carried through) of American Idol 2, dressed as Little Mermaid’s ‘Ariel’. The singer was struggling enough with her outfit but managed to pull off her look as she looked stunning as a Disney princess. But, minutes into her entry on the show and Katy had to undergo an oops moment that sure must have hurt her in the head.

    If you thought we are talking about some wardrobe malfunction, you are highly mistaken. Katy Perry was struggling to sit on the judge’s chair as all three of them (judges) – Katy, Lionel Richie and Luke Byrant were about to take their seats.

    While Luke Byrant and Lionel Richie sat on their seats respectively, there was a big thud that was heard when the camera quickly panned to the judge’s table. It showed that Katy Perry fell to the ground as she tipped backwards in her chair during a live moment that got captured on the camera.

    ALSO READ: MET GALA 2022: WAS KIM KARDASHIAN BANNED BY ANNA WINTOUR?

    As the camera panned back towards the judges’ table, it showed Lionel Richie and Luke Byrant helping to pick up Katy Perry. American Idol’s host Ryan Seacrest too ran in Katy’s direction to help her be picked up from the floor.

    Thankfully, Katy Perry did not receive any major injury but this moment of hers did create a meme fest on the internet. Katy’s this falling moment’ has grabbed everyone’s attention that has left social media in splits.

    ALSO READ: Gal Gadot birthday: Here’s how much Wonder Woman’s net worth is

    Several social media users took to Twitter to write about the hilarious (yet ouch) moment that shows Katy Perry lying on the floor and being picked up by the three men. One of the users, Brian Jacobson, wrote on the microblogging site Twitter: “#AmericanIdol Disney Night is always so extra. (sic)”
    However, the hilarious post was of none other than the official handle of American Idol that shared the video. “Up where they walk! Up where they run! Up where they... fall out of their chairs on live TV!” the show’s handle tweeted while tagging Katy Perry.

    Check out the tweet as well as the video here:

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 8:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dharmendra was hospitalised in Breach Candy; here's what happened RBA

    Dharmendra was hospitalised in Breach Candy; here's what happened

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon late mother; netizens roast him-ayh

    WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon's late mother; netizens roast him

    Here how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video) RBA

    Here's how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video)

    Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing RBA

    Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing

    Sex is the best workout, says Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap drb

    Sex is the best workout, says Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap

    Recent Stories

    Met Gala 2022: Was Kim Kardashian banned by Anna Wintour drb

    Met Gala 2022: Was Kim Kardashian banned by Anna Wintour?

    Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Astrological predictions to myths-tales and more (Exclusive) RBA

    Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Astrological predictions to myths-tales and more (Exclusive)

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs RR kolkata-rajasthan Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    IPL 2022: CSK fans cherish captain Dhoni's post-match presentation after 13 run win over SRH snt

    IPL 2022: CSK fans cherish captain Dhoni's post-match presentation after win over SRH

    5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

    5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon