WATCH: Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets

Katy Perry was dressed as Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid Ariel’ for American Idol 2’s shoot. The singer had an oopsy-daisy moment during her filming of the latest episode.

Katy Perry looked everything adorable when she walked onto the sets (actually, she was carried through) of American Idol 2, dressed as Little Mermaid’s ‘Ariel’. The singer was struggling enough with her outfit but managed to pull off her look as she looked stunning as a Disney princess. But, minutes into her entry on the show and Katy had to undergo an oops moment that sure must have hurt her in the head.

If you thought we are talking about some wardrobe malfunction, you are highly mistaken. Katy Perry was struggling to sit on the judge’s chair as all three of them (judges) – Katy, Lionel Richie and Luke Byrant were about to take their seats.

While Luke Byrant and Lionel Richie sat on their seats respectively, there was a big thud that was heard when the camera quickly panned to the judge’s table. It showed that Katy Perry fell to the ground as she tipped backwards in her chair during a live moment that got captured on the camera.

As the camera panned back towards the judges’ table, it showed Lionel Richie and Luke Byrant helping to pick up Katy Perry. American Idol’s host Ryan Seacrest too ran in Katy’s direction to help her be picked up from the floor.

Thankfully, Katy Perry did not receive any major injury but this moment of hers did create a meme fest on the internet. Katy’s this falling moment’ has grabbed everyone’s attention that has left social media in splits.

Several social media users took to Twitter to write about the hilarious (yet ouch) moment that shows Katy Perry lying on the floor and being picked up by the three men. One of the users, Brian Jacobson, wrote on the microblogging site Twitter: “#AmericanIdol Disney Night is always so extra. (sic)”

However, the hilarious post was of none other than the official handle of American Idol that shared the video. “Up where they walk! Up where they run! Up where they... fall out of their chairs on live TV!” the show’s handle tweeted while tagging Katy Perry.

Check out the tweet as well as the video here: