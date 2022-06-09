Pictures: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's HOT latest Instagram video is not to be missed

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    At Salman Khan's reality programme Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara Singh earned the moniker, "Lioness of Bhojpuri."
     

    Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri actress, is well-known for her incredible fashion sense. This time, Akshara is in the news when she posted a video on Instagram in which she danced to Raveena Tandon's hit song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. She may be seen combining dancing routines with Noorin Sha, an actor.
     

    Akshara's video went viral almost immediately after it was released, with over 36,000 likes in the first hour and over 1.3 lakh likes now. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, from the film Mohra, is one of the most popular songs of the 1990s.  (Video)
     

    Akshara's has more the 4.3 mn followers on Instagram. She was the only Bhojpuri star who became the captain of the house as soon as she went to Bigg Boss.

    Akshara recently danced with Khesari Lal Yadav to the new song 'Aaja Reel Pe Dekhawatani.' Khesari took to Instagram to share a video of him and Akshara bouncing their legs to their current song. "#aajareelpedekhawatani @singhakshara," he said in the caption. The song was written by Krishna Bedardi and performed by Kesari and Palak Pandey. Singh slayed in a glossy purple saree in the video.
     

    Many people who just listen to the music recall recollections from that time period. Her movement appears to be influenced by Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's choreography for the same song.
     

    Akshara made headlines lately after spending Rs 2100 for a cup of tea. Akshara met Priyanka Gupta, a graduate of Patna's tea business, and enjoyed a cup of tea from her establishment, according to sources. She lauded the chai-wali vehemently for her admirable action. Also Read: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat break-up: Here are 7 shocking splits of TV stars

    When Priyanka refused to accept the money, the Bhojpuri lioness advised her to accept it as a blessing and to establish such a reputation that she would return to pay much more money. Also Read: Box Office: Vikram collects nearly Rs 12 cr on day 6; Bhool Bhulaiya 2 up for another record

