    Box Office: Vikram collects nearly Rs 12 cr on day 6; Bhool Bhulaiya 2 up for another record

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 2:47 PM IST

    Kamal Haasan's Vikram is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark and Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic and global box office collections. Kartik Aaryan may set a personal new record as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 may soon enter the Rs 200 cr club.

    Image: Official film poster, PR Agency

    Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kamal Haasan, if anyone has a strong presence at the box office these days, it is Adivi Shesh. His film Major is leaving its mark on the audience. Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram and Major were three films that were released together in theatres on June 3. In the beginning, it was assumed that there will be competition between Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram at the box office. But on its opening day, Samrat Prithviraj failed to show its magic. Vikram and Major, on the other hand, continued to do good business. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Kaira Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are continuing their success for the third week. Take a look at Wednesday’s report.

    Image: PR Agency

    Vikram: Kamal Haasan's Vikram has already become a big hit! The actor has made a strong comeback to the screens with Vikram. On the sixth day of its release i.e. on Wednesday, Vikram has done a business of Rs 11.80 crores in all languages. The total earnings of this film, so far at the domestic box office, have gone up to Rs 135.85 crores.

    Image: PR Agency

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer have performed well in the last 20 days. The film is fast moving towards the Rs 200 crore club. Talking about the 20th-day collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film has earned Rs 2 crore at the domestic box office. The total collection of this film has been Rs 161.27 crore.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Samrat Prithviraj: The craze of Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj has somewhat diminished among the viewers. In the last five days, the film has earned much less than expected. Since the time of its release, the film could earn Rs 48.65 crore. Talking about it Wednesday collection, the film which also stars actors Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt, earned Rs 3.80 crore at the domestic box office. The total collection of this film so far has gone up to Rs 52.45 crore.

    Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    Major: Adivi Sesh’s Major has left a great impression in the hearts of the audience. Even though the pace of the film is slow in the country, its worldwide collection has been exceptional. Major is just a short distance away from earning Rs 50 crore at the global box office. Talking about the collection of the film on its sixth day, Major has earned about Rs 2 crore at the domestic box office. The total business of Major has gone up to Rs 32.06 crore.

