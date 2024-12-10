PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala looks WOW in Tarun Tahiliani's cocktail dress with Naga Chaitanya

After their wedding in Hyderabad, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya had a small cocktail reception. Tarun Tahiliani took to his Instagram account to share some lovely pictures of Sobhita from the cocktail party.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked lovely at her traditional Telugu wedding ceremony with Naga Chaitanya, held on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Official photos from the gorgeous wedding ceremony have appeared on social media.

Just when fans thought the wedding festivities were over, designer Tarun Tahiliani revealed previously unseen photographs from the couple's post-wedding cocktail party! The 'Made In Heaven' actress looked lovely in a champagne gold gown at the cocktail hour event.

He wrote, “Actress Sobhita (@sobhitad) chose Tarun Tahiliani for her post-wedding intimate cocktail hour event . Dressed in our signature sculpted draped gown, paired with TT jewellery and a TT bag, she channelled ethereal gilded goddess energy. A celebration of love and style. We wish Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya (@chayakkineni) a harmonious and joyful union. #TarunTahiliani #Sobhita."

The actress looked great in the stylish champagne gold gown, which had a plunging neckline and a ruched accent in back. The structured gown with a flowing silhouette looked stunning on the actress. The stunning neckpiece and matching earrings enhanced her look's understated elegance. She pulled her hair back into a bun, with a few tendrils framing her face.



Soon after the pictures surfaced on social media, fans complimented Sobhita. “She looks stunning!!" wrote one social media user, while another one commented, “This gown is heavenly."

Many celebrities attended Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Anurag Kashyap, Karthi, and others.

Sobhita wore a gold Kanjivaram silk saree to the wedding, then changed into a Madhuparkam saree for another ceremony. Chay donned the traditional white outfit for the occasion. Following their wedding, the couple made their first public appearance, visiting the Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh alongside Nagarjuna.

