PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala looks WOW in Tarun Tahiliani's cocktail dress with Naga Chaitanya

After their wedding in Hyderabad, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya had a small cocktail reception. Tarun Tahiliani took to his Instagram account to share some lovely pictures of Sobhita from the cocktail party.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala looked lovely at her traditional Telugu wedding ceremony with Naga Chaitanya, held on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Official photos from the gorgeous wedding ceremony have appeared on social media.

article_image2

Just when fans thought the wedding festivities were over, designer Tarun Tahiliani revealed previously unseen photographs from the couple's post-wedding cocktail party! The 'Made In Heaven' actress looked lovely in a champagne gold gown at the cocktail hour event.

article_image3

Tarun Tahiliani used his Instagram account to offer some wonderful photos of Sobhita during the cocktail reception. 

article_image4

He wrote, “Actress Sobhita (@sobhitad) chose Tarun Tahiliani for her post-wedding intimate cocktail hour event . Dressed in our signature sculpted draped gown, paired with TT jewellery and a TT bag, she channelled ethereal gilded goddess energy. A celebration of love and style. We wish Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya (@chayakkineni) a harmonious and joyful union. #TarunTahiliani #Sobhita."

article_image5

The actress looked great in the stylish champagne gold gown, which had a plunging neckline and a ruched accent in back. The structured gown with a flowing silhouette looked stunning on the actress. The stunning neckpiece and matching earrings enhanced her look's understated elegance. She pulled her hair back into a bun, with a few tendrils framing her face. 
 

article_image6

Soon after the pictures surfaced on social media, fans complimented Sobhita. “She looks stunning!!" wrote one social media user, while another one commented, “This gown is heavenly."

article_image7

Many celebrities attended Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Anurag Kashyap, Karthi, and others. 

article_image8

Sobhita wore a gold Kanjivaram silk saree to the wedding, then changed into a Madhuparkam saree for another ceremony. Chay donned the traditional white outfit for the occasion. Following their wedding, the couple made their first public appearance, visiting the Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh alongside Nagarjuna.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on NTI

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on

VIDEO Diljit Dosanjh visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple wearing white dhoti after his Indore Dil-Luminati concert RBA

VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple wearing white dhoti after his Indore concert

Raj Kundra porn case update: Actress Gehana Vashisht shares SHOCKING details; read what she said RBA

Raj Kundra porn case update: Actress Gehana Vashisht shares SHOCKING details; read what she said

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra forms surprising bond with Karan Veer Mehra, shocks contestants [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra forms surprising bond with Karan Veer Mehra, shocks contestants [WATCH]

When Sumona Chakravarti opened up about loan rejections despite being famous; Read on NTI

When Sumona Chakravarti opened up about loan rejections despite being famous; Read on

Recent Stories

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics dmn

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics

BIG decision! CM Mamata Banerjee takes bold step against corruption gcw

BIG decision! CM Mamata Banerjee takes bold step against corruption

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates shk

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza vkp

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days december 12 2024 anr

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon