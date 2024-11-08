Photos: Napoleon's Son's wedding in Japan; Radhika, Khushbu, Meena and many attend

Photos of Tamil cinema celebrities attending Napoleon's son Dhanoosh's wedding in Japan have gone viral.

Napoleon, a leading actor in Tamil cinema, has a wife named Sudha and two sons, Dhanoosh and Gunaal. Dhanoosh, Napoleon's eldest son, was unable to walk since childhood due to muscular dystrophy. After gradually recovering with the help of Siddha medicine, Napoleon took Dhanoosh to the US for further treatment and settled there with his family.

Having left behind cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu, Napoleon started an IT company in the US and is earning crores, living a life comparable to Ambani. Napoleon, who dotes on his son Dhanoosh, fulfills his every wish.

Accordingly, it was Dhanoosh's long-time dream to visit Japan. Napoleon decided to fulfill this dream and also arranged his son's wedding there. Unable to take Dhanoosh on a plane, Napoleon traveled with him for a month by ship to reach Japan and made wedding arrangements.

Napoleon's son Dhanoosh's wedding took place yesterday at a five-star hotel in Tokyo, Japan. He married Akshaya, a native of Tirunelveli. Napoleon reportedly spent crores on this wedding.

Numerous Kollywood celebrities traveled to Japan to attend Napoleon's son's wedding. Notably, actresses Radhika, Khushbu, Meena, Kala Master, and actors Sarathkumar, Pandiyarajan, and Karthi were among the Kollywood contingent who came to bless Napoleon's son.

Photos from Napoleon's son's wedding are going viral online. Despite various criticisms surrounding the wedding, Napoleon, emotional after completing his son's marriage, shed tears when Dhanoosh tied the knot.

Actor Napoleon is receiving praise for successfully conducting his son's wedding in Japan. People are amazed by the father's love for his son.

