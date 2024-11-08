Photos: Napoleon's Son's wedding in Japan; Radhika, Khushbu, Meena and many attend

Photos of Tamil cinema celebrities attending Napoleon's son Dhanoosh's wedding in Japan have gone viral.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

Napoleon son Dhanoosh's Wedding

Napoleon, a leading actor in Tamil cinema, has a wife named Sudha and two sons, Dhanoosh and Gunaal. Dhanoosh, Napoleon's eldest son, was unable to walk since childhood due to muscular dystrophy. After gradually recovering with the help of Siddha medicine, Napoleon took Dhanoosh to the US for further treatment and settled there with his family.

article_image2

Napoleon son Dhanoosh's Wedding

Having left behind cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu, Napoleon started an IT company in the US and is earning crores, living a life comparable to Ambani. Napoleon, who dotes on his son Dhanoosh, fulfills his every wish.

article_image3

Napoleon son Dhanoosh's Wedding

Accordingly, it was Dhanoosh's long-time dream to visit Japan. Napoleon decided to fulfill this dream and also arranged his son's wedding there. Unable to take Dhanoosh on a plane, Napoleon traveled with him for a month by ship to reach Japan and made wedding arrangements.

article_image4

Napoleon son Dhanoosh's Wedding

Napoleon's son Dhanoosh's wedding took place yesterday at a five-star hotel in Tokyo, Japan. He married Akshaya, a native of Tirunelveli. Napoleon reportedly spent crores on this wedding.

article_image5

Napoleon son Dhanoosh's Wedding

Numerous Kollywood celebrities traveled to Japan to attend Napoleon's son's wedding. Notably, actresses Radhika, Khushbu, Meena, Kala Master, and actors Sarathkumar, Pandiyarajan, and Karthi were among the Kollywood contingent who came to bless Napoleon's son.

article_image6

Napoleon son Dhanoosh's Wedding

Photos from Napoleon's son's wedding are going viral online. Despite various criticisms surrounding the wedding, Napoleon, emotional after completing his son's marriage, shed tears when Dhanoosh tied the knot.

article_image7

Napoleon son Dhanoosh's Wedding

Actor Napoleon is receiving praise for successfully conducting his son's wedding in Japan. People are amazed by the father's love for his son.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan to be evicted from house after physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? Read ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan to be evicted from house after physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? Read

Vijay Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother RBA

'Vijay's Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother

Matthew Perry's former home sold to Indian-origin film producer for whopping price dmn

Matthew Perry's former home sold to Indian-origin film producer for whopping price

Deepika Padukone REVEALS why Ranveer Singh complains about her in family chats ATG

Deepika Padukone REVEALS why Ranveer Singh complains about her in family chats

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video) RBA

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video)

Recent Stories

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots dmn

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots

cricket Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test scr

Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test

Love gardening Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature anr

Love gardening? Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management vkp

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon