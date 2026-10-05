Mohsin Khan has officially begun a new chapter in his personal life. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared a picture from his wedding with Tamanna on Sunday, giving fans their first look at the newlyweds.

In the photo, Mohsin looked dapper in a classic black-and-white tuxedo, while Tamanna looked elegant in a traditional outfit. The actor shared the romantic picture on Instagram with a simple caption, “The Day MashaAllah.”

The post was soon followed by several pictures and videos from the intimate celebration circulating online. Mohsin and Tamanna were seen enjoying the occasion, dancing and celebrating with their family members and close friends.