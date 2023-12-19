Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Esha Gupta enjoys boat ride in Varanasi donning saree

    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has recently shared some photos in which she looks lovely wearing a saree. One fan wrote, 'Esha Gupta is looking pretty'. Another wrote, 'Golden Girl'.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta posted these lovely photos of herself on Instagram. In which she is seen sitting on a boat. She dressed in a golden saree, appears to be a golden mermaid.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta has recently shared some photos. In which she is looking very beautiful wrapped in saree.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta's face will leave you speechless. In this image, the actress looks beautiful with a bindi on her forehead. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta had this lovely photoshoot done on the Ganga's rushing waves in Varanasi.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta accompanied these lovely photos with a heartfelt couplet. 'I have recalled him, breathe carefully, even the heartbeats disrupt the prayer,' said Esha Gupta in the caption.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After seeing this photo of her, an admirer said, 'She is the most gorgeous queen in the world.' 'Esha Gupta is looking lovely,' commented one fan. 'Golden Girl,' wrote another. 
     

