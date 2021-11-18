Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Paul returned Mumbai last night and was clicked by shutterbugs at the airport; both were looking happy and posted for the camera



The newlyweds returned to Mumbai after having an intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. The couple has decided not to go on their honeymoon since they have work commitments to take care.

Yesterday, at the airport, the couple looked happy and smiling for the paparazzi. The picture went viral on social media people loved them and wished the newly married couple. They were dressed in red and white.

Patralekhaa was in a bold red saree kept her make-up minimalistic with a strappy red blouse. On the other hand, Rajkummar chose a stylish all-white indo-western kurta. We couldn’t miss noticing is the beautiful mangalsutra that Patralekhaa was wearing.



When we searched online about Patralekhaa's mangalsutra, we found it is from the latest collection of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The mangalsutra is 18k gold, with onyx pearls along with a black and golden traditional beaded chain. And it is worth Rs. 1,65,000 as per the website.

In the wedding, the couple wore outfits by Sabyasachi. Patralekhaa looked beautiful in her Sabyasachi's Bengali saree. She chose a red colour with gold detailing and her dupatta, which embellished Bengali verse.



The dupatta emphasised the words are in Bangla, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam.” It can be translated as ‘I pledge all my love to you’, which could be one of her wedding vows.

