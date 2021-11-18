  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max

    First Published Nov 18, 2021, 1:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Paul returned Mumbai last night and was clicked by shutterbugs at the airport; both were looking happy and posted for the camera
     

    Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max RCB

    The newlyweds returned to Mumbai after having an intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. The couple has decided not to go on their honeymoon since they have work commitments to take care.

    Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max RCB

    Yesterday, at the airport, the couple looked happy and smiling for the paparazzi. The picture went viral on social media people loved them and wished the newly married couple. They were dressed in red and white. 

    Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max RCB

    Patralekhaa was in a bold red saree kept her make-up minimalistic with a strappy red blouse. On the other hand, Rajkummar chose a stylish all-white indo-western kurta. We couldn’t miss noticing is the beautiful mangalsutra that Patralekhaa was wearing. 
     

    Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max RCB

    When we searched online about Patralekhaa's mangalsutra, we found it is from the latest collection of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The mangalsutra is 18k gold, with onyx pearls along with a black and golden traditional beaded chain. And it is worth Rs. 1,65,000 as per the website.

    Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max RCB

    In the wedding, the couple wore outfits by Sabyasachi. Patralekhaa looked beautiful in her Sabyasachi's Bengali saree. She chose a red colour with gold detailing and her dupatta, which embellished Bengali verse. 
     

    Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max RCB

    The dupatta emphasised the words are in Bangla, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam.” It can be translated as ‘I pledge all my love to you’, which could be one of her wedding vows.
     

    Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max RCB

    Patralekhaa was seen in a pretty silk cream saree with gold zari and full sleeve golden blouse in her wedding reception. Rajkummar donned a dapper black tuxedo. The actress completed her look by donning a heavy choker set that had emerald and pearls earrings.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiance Travis Barker gift worth $250,000 THIS is what she gifted drb

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiancé Travis Barker gift worth $205,000; THIS is what she gifted

    Nayanthara Birthday The multi-talented actress turns 37 read interesting facts about her drb

    Nayanthara's Birthday: The multi-talented actress turns 37; read interesting facts about her

    From newly weds Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan; celebs spotted here SCJ

    From newly weds Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan; celebs spotted here

    Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi looks stunning in her latest shoot! drb

    Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi looks stunning in her latest shoot!

    Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das 'soft terrorist' over 'Two Indias' monologue RCB

    Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das 'soft terrorist' over 'Two Indias' monologue

    Recent Stories

    Kerala models death case Man who followed Ansi Kabeer's car seeks protection from arrest

    Kerala models' death case: Man who followed Ansi Kabeer's car seeks protection from arrest

    CBSE ISCE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 SC quashes petition seeking hybrid exams gcw

    CBSE, ICSE Term 1 2022: SC quashes petition seeking hybrid mode; exams to be held with stricter precautions

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil qualifier match officials suspended for 'serious errors'-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil qualifier match officials suspended for 'serious errors'

    Audi India announces price hike up to Rs 22 lakh on A4 A6 Q8 and more Details inside gcw

    Audi India announces price hike up to Rs 22.12 lakh on A4, A6, Q8 and more; Details inside

    Preity Zinta becomes mother of twins via surrogacy; husband Gene Goodenough shared news on Twitter RCB

    Preity Zinta becomes mother of twins via surrogacy; husband Gene Goodenough shared news on Twitter

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon