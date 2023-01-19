Pathaan: Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's FEES for this YRF movie

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges a whopping Rs 100 crore for 'Pathaan'; Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's fees will also shock you!

    For obvious reasons, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's forthcoming thriller 'Pathaan' is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The Siddharth Anand-directed picture has been making news since it went into production, and now that it is nearing completion, fans are ecstatic. 
     

    While the Pathaan teaser depicts SRK in a never-before-seen avatar, the actor has demanded a hefty fee for his action-packed performance. In that vein, we provide the fees that Shah Rukh, Deepika, and the rest of the film's ensemble were charged.
     

    According to media sources, SRK, who is making his comeback after a four-year absence, would be seen undertaking high-octane action sequences in this film. 
     

    According to the source, Deepika, who plays the film's primary female protagonist, demanded more than Rs 15 crore. She will play an undercover soldier who joins forces with SRK in a quest to defend the country.
     

    According to reports, John Abraham, who portrays the antagonist in Pathaan, has requested an exorbitant fee of Rs 20 crore for the film. The director, Siddharth Anand, was paid Rs 6 crore. 
     

    Concerning Salman Khan's unique appearance, the Tiger Zinda Hai star allegedly refused to accept payment and performed his special part for free. Also Read: Pathaan row: PM Narendra Modi tells ministers to 'refrain from commenting' on films

    On a similar topic, the fourth part in the YRF Spy Universe, 'Pathaan,' is set to be launched on January 25, coinciding with Republic Day weekend. Also Read: Is Vijay Varma dating Tamannaah Bhatia? Actor's hilarious response leaves Twitter in splits

