OMG! Did Katrina Kaif go under the knife? Botox has ruined her face, say netizens

Katrina Kaif recently received flak on social media when her recent pictures surfaced on social media. The actress was trolled for her swollen face and unrecognizable looks due to an alleged face job.

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married, and fans eagerly wait for a glimpse of the couple together. The couple are all geared up to tie the knot on December 09 at a 14th-century Fort-turned-resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities kick-started today and will continue till Friday, December 10.



Currently, Katrina Kaif's wedding has been the hottest topic in India and the couple has tried to keep their wedding a hush-hush affair, but they have failed with their attempts. A few weeks ago, Katrina was all over the internet to promote her latest film Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar.



Katrina Kaif got brutally trolled by social media users during the promotional events. Why? Yes, because many netizens alleged that Katrina looked different and criticized the actress for going under the knife. Some called her 'Botox Queen' Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates

The 'Bharat star, Katrina, has always been loved for her beauty and grace, but since the last few months, her look has changed completely, says social media uses. According to her fans, Katrina's face looked swollen after her alleged face-job.

Here are a few tweets on her looks made by her fans and netizens. One said, "Plastic surgery and Botox has ruined her face. Unbelievable looks different #KatrinaKaif." Others troll her and wrote, "Katrina Kaif will get married after making sure that there is no space left for a further botox treatment. Till then she ll remain rumoured Gf as per her PR in columns. What a Low life." "Why do they always overdo it with Botox and fillers... Is this like an addiction? Once you start and then there is no turning back. She is unrecognizable," tweeted different user.