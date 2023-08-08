Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OMG 2 screening: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and more attend

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi greet media at OMG 2 screening in Mumbai with folded hands. Actors Arun Govil and Yami Gautam accompanied Akshay and Pankaj for the OMG 2 event.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Akshay Kumar is preparing for the premiere of his much-anticipated film, Oh My God 2. While fans await the film with bated breath, a special screening was conducted in Mumbai on Monday night.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Akshay Kumar was seen posing for the photographers with his co-star Pankaj Tripathi during the screening. The Khiladi of Bollywood looked effortlessly stylish in a black t-shirt and cargo pants.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    He, on the other hand, appeared uncomplicated in a kurta pyjamas. Both celebrities posed for photographers and greeted them with folded hands.

    Arun Govil and other OMG 2 team members joined Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Yami Gautam, who will play a lawyer in OMG 2, was also present during the screening.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Akshay Kumar recently organised a special screening of OMG 2 for Sadhguru. Sadhguru announced on Twitter that Akshay visited the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore after seeing the film. Sadhguru liked the film, writing, "Namaskaram @akshaykumar." It's great to have you here at the Isha Yoga Centre and learn about 'Oh My God -2'. Educating young people about their body needs is critical if we want to develop a society that values the safety and dignity of its women. It is past time for our educational system to focus on preparing our children to manage their bodies, minds, and emotions rather than just providing facts. -Sg #OMG2."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Akshay later responded to Sadhguru's sentiments, writing, "Namaskaram @SadhguruJV Was an absolute honour to visit the Isha Yoga Centre." I had one of the most amazing experiences of my life. Thank you for viewing OMG 2 and providing such thoughtful and kind remarks. It means a lot to me and my entire team that you appreciated and praised our efforts."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG, which also starred Akshay Kumar. Paresh Rawal, who appeared in the original film in 2012, will not appear in the sequel.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Pankaj Tripathi, on the other hand, has joined the brand. Yami Gautam also has a significant part in the film. The plot of OMG 2 centres around sex education.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    OMG 2 will be released in theatres on August 11th, competing alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

