Jennifer Aniston calls ‘absolute lies’ to claims of her infertility being the reason for split with Brad Pitt

In a ‘nothing-to-hid’ interview, Jennifer Aniston has opened up on claims of her infertility. The ‘Friends’ actor revealed that she underwent IVF treatment to have a baby, and claims that Brad Pitt split with her because she could not give him a baby, was nothing but ‘absolute lies’.

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has always kept her personal life away from the public eye, for as long as possible; the actor has barely opened up about her struggles. However, for the first time, Aniston has spoken up on one of the most difficult phases of her life – the road to baby-making when she tried everything to get pregnant, including undergoing In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), and her two former marriages – with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the hottest couples in the industry at one point in time. When they separated, it sent a shock wave among their fans. In those times, there were also rumours that the split happened because Aniston could not give a baby to Pitt.

While Jennifer Aniston preferred to not react to those speculations and rumours at that point in time, today, she revealed it all in a ‘nothing-to-hide’ interview with Allure Magazine.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," said Jennifer Aniston in an interview with Allure. The ‘Friends’ actor continued to say: “All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Jennifer Aniston also revealed how she kept things about her IVF journey ‘protective’ for all these years but is not revealing the truth while shutting all these speculations that did rounds around her pregnancy.

“I have spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I'm so protective of these parts because I feel like there's so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren't true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I'm coming out of hibernation. I don't have anything to hide," said Jennifer Aniston.

The actor also addressed the rumours that claimed her former actor-husband Brad Pitt called it quits with her because she could not give him a baby, and chose career over kids. Slamming the rumour mongers, she said, “It was absolute lies. The narrative that I was just selfish... I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid.” Aniston and Pit got married in 2000 and split in 2005, five years after their marriage. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in ‘Friends: The Reunion’ when she came back with the cast of the popular sitcom in May 2021.

