Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 HOT pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu that prove she is most desirable actress in South

    First Published Jun 7, 2022, 9:25 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sensuous new Instagram photo has gone viral. In the photo, the actress is wearing a Burberry bikini top; take a look
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a feisty start to the week. The actress, who embodies the concept of brave and beauty, took to Instagram to share a breathtaking snapshot of herself, which quickly went viral. 
     

    Many celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Hansika Motwani, Lakshmi Manchu, and others, were stunned by the image. Samantha looks stunning in a Burberry bikini top, which she teamed with Burberry slacks from the British fashion house's stores. 
     

    Anushka Sharma commented, “Hottie”, with a few fire icons. Lakshmi Manchu, who is a great friend of Samantha, wrote, “Someone get fire extinguisher!! Uffff.”

    Samyuktha Hegde commented, “Someone please call the fire brigade.” Hansika Motwani dropped a fiery emoji to express her reaction to the photo.
     

    Tagging the brand, she added a red heart emoji instead of a caption. Samantha was recently seen with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the Tamil romance comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. 
     

    Samantha is working on a number of projects, including Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is advertised as a family entertainer and is set to hit theatres on December 23. Shiva Nirvana directed the Telugu film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
     

    Samantha will also appear in the multilingual mythological drama Shaakuntalam, which is set to premiere later this year. Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunasekhar, also stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, and Sachin Khedekar. The film, which was produced by Neelima Guna, began filming last year. In Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, Shaakuntalam will be released.

    She also has the Telugu film Yashoda, which will be released on August 12 in theatres. The sci-fi thriller, written and directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also star in Yashoda. Also Read: Pictures: Kim Kardashian's sis Kylie Jenner promotes ‘frees the nipple’ in scandalous bikini

    Samantha has been expressing her edgy and seductive persona for a while now. She dazzled in a green gown with a plunging neckline at the Critics Choice Film Awards earlier this year. Also Read: 7 things Jennifer Lopez does to maintain her gorgeous body

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan Katrina Kaif got Covid 19 positive after Karan Johar birthday bash drb

    Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif got Covid-19 positive after Karan Johar’s birthday bash?

    KK last record song Dhoop Paani Bahne De is out now drb

    KK’s last record song ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’, is out now!

    Hollywood Why did Jennifer Lopez cry at the MTV Movie and TV Awards drb

    Why did Jennifer Lopez cry at the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

    Dharmendra quashes hospitalisation rumours says I am not sick in a video drb

    Dharmendra quashes ‘hospitalisation’ rumours; says, ‘I am not sick’ in a video

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims-ayh

    WWE: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims

    Recent Stories

    UK PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote with backing of 211 MPs gcw

    With backing of 211 MPs, UK PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

    Meet Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha to marry The Notebook actor this year RBA

    Meet Zaheer Iqbal; Sonakshi Sinha to marry 'The Notebook' actor this year

    Pictures Kim Kardashian sis Kylie Jenner promotes frees the nipple in scandalous bikini RBA

    Pictures: Kim Kardashian's sis Kylie Jenner promotes ‘frees the nipple’ in scandalous bikini

    Numerology Predictions for June 7 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 7: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Hollywood 7 things Jennifer Lopez does to maintain her gorgeous body drb

    7 things Jennifer Lopez does to maintain her gorgeous body

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon