9 HOT pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu that prove she is most desirable actress in South

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sensuous new Instagram photo has gone viral. In the photo, the actress is wearing a Burberry bikini top; take a look



Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a feisty start to the week. The actress, who embodies the concept of brave and beauty, took to Instagram to share a breathtaking snapshot of herself, which quickly went viral.



Many celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Hansika Motwani, Lakshmi Manchu, and others, were stunned by the image. Samantha looks stunning in a Burberry bikini top, which she teamed with Burberry slacks from the British fashion house's stores.



Anushka Sharma commented, “Hottie”, with a few fire icons. Lakshmi Manchu, who is a great friend of Samantha, wrote, “Someone get fire extinguisher!! Uffff.”

Samyuktha Hegde commented, “Someone please call the fire brigade.” Hansika Motwani dropped a fiery emoji to express her reaction to the photo.



Tagging the brand, she added a red heart emoji instead of a caption. Samantha was recently seen with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the Tamil romance comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.



Samantha is working on a number of projects, including Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is advertised as a family entertainer and is set to hit theatres on December 23. Shiva Nirvana directed the Telugu film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.



Samantha will also appear in the multilingual mythological drama Shaakuntalam, which is set to premiere later this year. Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunasekhar, also stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, and Sachin Khedekar. The film, which was produced by Neelima Guna, began filming last year. In Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, Shaakuntalam will be released.

She also has the Telugu film Yashoda, which will be released on August 12 in theatres. The sci-fi thriller, written and directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also star in Yashoda.