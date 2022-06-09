Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's first wedding photo out!

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are now officially married!. Their wedding ceremony was held at a five-star resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9.

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan first wedding photo out drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    The wait for seeing Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as the bride and the groom is finally over! Vignesh, as promised on Tuesday, shared the couple’s first photograph from their wedding on Thursday afternoon. Nayan and Wikki had a private yet lavish wedding at a five-star resort in Mahabalipuram, where the pre-wedding celebrations had begun on Tuesday evening.

    Now, Vignesh Shivan has shared an adorable first picture of him and his newlywed bride, Nayanthara. The picture shows Wikki lovingly pulling Nayan towards him and then dropping an affectionate kiss on her forehead.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara or Vignesh Shivan, who is richer? Their joint net worth will shock you

    Nayanthara’s wedding outfit was in traditional white while Vignesh Shivan wore a cream kurta on a traditional golden-bordered Veshti. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the wedding outfits of the bride and the groom have been handcrafted by Monica Shah’s JADE.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara’s diet, fitness regime and skincare routine, REVEALED!

    Nayanthara’s red ensemble was accessorized with a green-stone choker set, added with another neckpiece in similar stones and a long neckless in six strings. The actress tied her hair in a traditional bun and accessories it with a gajra of white flowers. The bridal makeup of Nayanthara was done by celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini. She is the same artist who had dolled up Alia Bhatt on her wedding day.

    Superstar Rajinikanth presided over the wedding? The list of A-listers who attended the wedding as Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s guests included the name of South superstar Rajinikanth. As per reports, it was Rajinikanth who had given the mangalsutra to Vignesh Shivan.

    Shah Rukh Khan attends his Jawan co-star’s wedding: Shah Rukh was recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus but has recovered from it. SRK was one of the special guests who attended the wedding. There was no way Shah Rukh could have missed Nayanthar’s shaadi, since she is marking her Bollywood debut opposite him in Atlee’s next.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
