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Nayanthara Shares Adorable Moments with Her Son, Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Cute Pics
Nayanthara delighted fans by sharing adorable photos with her son, offering a sweet glimpse into her mommy life. The heartwarming moments quickly went viral, with fans pouring love across social media.
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Actress Nayanthara is no stranger to controversies. Right from her relationships to her wedding, she has always been in the news. She even faced a huge controversy after becoming a mother to twin boys just four months after her marriage.
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People soon found out that she had her children through surrogacy. This started a big debate on how she could do it just four months after her wedding, with many calling it illegal. The couple then revealed that they had a registered marriage back in 2019.
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Even though she chose surrogacy, Nayanthara loves her sons a lot. She even took a break from films for a few months to be with them. Now that the boys are a little older, she is back to her busy acting schedule.
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Meanwhile, Nayanthara recently signed a new Bollywood film. After her super-duper hit 'Jawan', she is now all set to star opposite Salman Khan. Vamshi Paidipally, who directed the film 'Varisu', will be directing this movie.
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A video from the Mumbai airport, where she was heading for a shoot, created a huge storm online. In the clip, Nayanthara is seen walking while looking at her phone. Her son, walking next to her, tries to hold her hand, but she appears to brush it away.
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Netizens who saw the video immediately started trolling her. They commented that her phone was more important than her kids and that she lacked a mother's love. To give a fitting reply to all this criticism, Nayan has now done a special photoshoot.
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The photoshoot has candid pictures of Nayanthara playing with her sons, Uyir and Ulag, in a garden. In her post, she called her two sons, 'the blessing we have'.
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Fans are now saying that Nayanthara has proved that no one can match her when it comes to a mother's love. By calling her sons her 'blessing', she has finally put all the controversies to rest. On the work front, Nayanthara has the film 'Hi' lined up, where she stars opposite Kavin.
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