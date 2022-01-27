Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds bungalow, names it 'Nawab'; next to Shah Rukh Khan's Manant

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally built the house of his dreams in Mumbai besides King Khan's house Mannat; take a look

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest talents we have in the Indian film industry. Since the last few years, he has made his presence in the film industry and OTT with his talent and passion for his work. The National School of Drama graduate has won many awards and international recognition for his work.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a true example of the rags to riches story. The latest report suggests that the actor has built his bungalow in Mumbai, which many dreams of. Did you know he is the only actor with an expensive house besides Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan?



Nawaz has built his own bungalow in Mumbai, which took 3 long years to complete the house—reaching out far in the skies but still having feet on the ground. The house's structure is said to be inspired by his old house in the village. The actor has remodelled the bungalow himself and turned himself into an interior designer to get the ideal look of the home just as he wants.



How would one name his dream? A name is rooted in one's heart, just like Shah Rukh Khan called his bungalow 'Mannat' because it was his Mannat. And so, Nawaz has named his bungalow as 'Nawab' in the remembrance of his father.

Looks like Nawazuddin Siddiqui is moving in the league of being a superstar after having his foot standstill in the league of an actor.