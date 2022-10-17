Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer earned THIS much on Sunday

    Anubhuti Kashyap’s directorial debut film ‘Doctor G’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, has had a successful first weekend at the box office. Even though the film had a decent start at the ticket window, its collections saw an increase on Saturday which further shot up on Sunday. Take a look.

    Doctor G Box Office Collection Ayushmann Khurrana starrer earned THIS much on Sunday drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 8:27 AM IST

    Ayushmann Khurrana-starred ‘Anek’ which was released early this year, could not be a commercial success. Thus, the actor’s and his fans’ expectations of a commercial hit film were tied with ‘Doctor G’, starring him and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. A mass entertainer, ‘Doctor G’ is a humorous story of a male gynaecologist and his struggles; it was released in the theatres on Friday, October 14.

    Known for doing out-of-the-league films, Ayushmann Khurrana often opts for films that have an underlying cause of a social issue. While ‘Doctor G’ is a light-hearted comedy film, it shows the struggle of a male gynac and how women around him adjust to his presence.

    The comedy-drama had quite a decent start at the box office. It also saw a gradual increase in the collections on Saturday. Meanwhile, the initial figures of the film's business on Sunday have come to the fore. After a slow pace at the beginning, there has been a slight increase in the collection of the film. According to reports, the film did a business of Rs 5.50 crores across the country on Sunday.

    ALSO READ: Godfather’s box office collection sees a jump in earnings on Sunday

    With this, the total earnings of the film have now reached Rs 15.09 crore at the domestic box office. Speaking of its opening day collection, ‘Doctor G’ managed to collect Rs 3.5 crore at the box office, while it collected Rs 5.22 crore on Saturday.

    Made on a budget o Rs 35 crores, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, with the latter playing the role of ‘Vicky Donor’ actor’s girlfriend in the movie. ‘Doctor G’ is helmed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap and marks her directorial debut. The film has been released on about 2500 screens across the country. On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’, will next be seen in the film 'An Action Hero'.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy: The couple was legally married 6 years age; surrogate mother is relative

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 8:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala RBA

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala

    Kim Kardashian is a Christian reacts Kanye West on his ex-wife and Pete's 'fireplace sex' statement RBA

    'Kim Kardashian is a Christian' reacts Kanye West on his ex-wife and Pete's 'fireplace sex' statement

    Kartik Aaryan wins bundle of money at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party; check out this funny video RBA

    Kartik Aaryan wins bundle of money at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party; check out this funny video

    House of The Dragon review Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9 drb

    House of The Dragon review: Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9

    Godfather box office collection sees a jump in earnings on Sunday drb

    Godfather’s box office collection sees a jump in earnings on Sunday

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC

    Diwali 2022: Worried about cavities this festive season? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them sur

    Diwali 2022: Worried about cavities this festive season? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala RBA

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala

    Arvind Kejriwal shares image featuring Manish Sisodia as superhero BJP reacts gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal shares image featuring Manish Sisodia as 'superhero'; BJP reacts

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to begin state counselling registrations today; know required documents, other details - adt

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to begin state counselling registrations today; know required documents

    Recent Videos

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon