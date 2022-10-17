Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer earned THIS much on Sunday

Anubhuti Kashyap’s directorial debut film ‘Doctor G’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, has had a successful first weekend at the box office. Even though the film had a decent start at the ticket window, its collections saw an increase on Saturday which further shot up on Sunday. Take a look.

Ayushmann Khurrana-starred ‘Anek’ which was released early this year, could not be a commercial success. Thus, the actor’s and his fans’ expectations of a commercial hit film were tied with ‘Doctor G’, starring him and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. A mass entertainer, ‘Doctor G’ is a humorous story of a male gynaecologist and his struggles; it was released in the theatres on Friday, October 14.

Known for doing out-of-the-league films, Ayushmann Khurrana often opts for films that have an underlying cause of a social issue. While ‘Doctor G’ is a light-hearted comedy film, it shows the struggle of a male gynac and how women around him adjust to his presence.

The comedy-drama had quite a decent start at the box office. It also saw a gradual increase in the collections on Saturday. Meanwhile, the initial figures of the film's business on Sunday have come to the fore. After a slow pace at the beginning, there has been a slight increase in the collection of the film. According to reports, the film did a business of Rs 5.50 crores across the country on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Godfather’s box office collection sees a jump in earnings on Sunday

With this, the total earnings of the film have now reached Rs 15.09 crore at the domestic box office. Speaking of its opening day collection, ‘Doctor G’ managed to collect Rs 3.5 crore at the box office, while it collected Rs 5.22 crore on Saturday.

Made on a budget o Rs 35 crores, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, with the latter playing the role of ‘Vicky Donor’ actor’s girlfriend in the movie. ‘Doctor G’ is helmed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap and marks her directorial debut. The film has been released on about 2500 screens across the country. On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’, will next be seen in the film 'An Action Hero'.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy: The couple was legally married 6 years age; surrogate mother is relative