National Award to movie announcements: 'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty's major milestones of 2024

Rishab Shetty has become a force to reckon with, especially after delivering cinematic marvels like Kantara. It’s remarkable to note that the multi-talented Rishab, who delivered the biggest blockbuster of 2022 with Kantara, continues to be fondly remembered even years later. This enduring impact is due to his exceptional performance, along with the array of surprises he brought to the audience in 2024, each worth celebrating as milestones

National Award

The original Kantara was released in Kannada on September 30, 2022, and was later dubbed into multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Tulu. The Hindi version premiered on October 14, 2022, followed by the Tulu version on December 2, 2022. While the film was the biggest blockbuster of its year, Rishab secured a magnificent triumph by winning the National Award for Best Actor at the 70th National Film Awards for his outstanding performance. This achievement created a wave of admiration across the nation

Jai Hanuman

The first look of Jai Hanuman, the highly anticipated sequel produced by Mythri Movie Makers and PVCU, was unveiled, featuring Rishab as Hanuman. The poster shows him in a dynamic and powerful pose, seated on his foot with a reverent idol of Sri Ram in hand. This striking image not only highlights Rishab’s impressive physique but also embodies the devotion and strength of the revered figure of Hanuman. His portrayal captures the essence of Hanuman’s legendary attributes, leaving fans excited to witness how he brings this iconic character to life on screen

Kantara : Chapter 1 Release Date Announcement

This year, Rishab surprised fans by announcing the release date of Kantara: Chapter 1. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. This announcement has been the biggest breakout news for fans, further amplified by Rishab’s stunning look from the film, which has taken the excitement to an entirely new level

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Announcement

Additionally, Rishab is set to portray the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This highly anticipated role is expected to further cement his legacy as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors of our time

