Naga Chaitanya Net Worth: Know birthday boy's assets, cars, lifestyle

Soon to be wedded birthday boy, Naga Chaitanya turns 38 today. He is about to be married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Let's check out his net worth, assets, luxurious cars and fabulous lifestyle

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya turns 38 today. He is about to be married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Let's check out his net worth, assets, luxurious cars and fabulous lifestyle

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya's net worth stands at an estimated ₹154 crore, making him one of Telugu cinema's wealthiest stars. His earnings are derived from his acting career, brand endorsements, and entrepreneurial ventures, including his cloud kitchen, Shoyu. When combined with his fiancée Sobhita Dhulipala’s net worth of ₹7-10 crore, their cumulative wealth is valued between ₹161 and ₹164 crore

article_image3

Naga Chaitanya

Known for his opulent lifestyle, Naga Chaitanya owns luxurious properties in premium locations such as Jubilee Hills. His passion for vehicles is reflected in his remarkable car collection, featuring high-end models like the Ferrari F430 and Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63. His bike collection also adds to his image as an automobile enthusiast

article_image4

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya has cemented his place in the Telugu film industry with hits such as Manam, Majili, Premam, and Love Story. These films not only showcase his acting prowess but have also garnered him widespread popularity and acclaim, solidifying his reputation as a talented actor

article_image5

Naga Chaitanya

As a member of the illustrious Akkineni family, Naga Chaitanya is the son of veteran actor Nagarjuna and the grandson of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Through his mother, he is connected to the influential Daggubati family. His personal life includes a previous marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and he is now engaged to model-turned-actor Sobhita Dhulipala, with plans for marriage in the near future

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian Prime Minister dances and enjoys with his family amid violence in Montreal (WATCH) RBA

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian PM dances with his family amid violence in Montreal

The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor and other team members meet Home Minister Amit Shah RBA

The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor and other team members meet Home Minister Amit Shah

IND vs AUS in Perth: Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli RBA

IND vs AUS in Perth: Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli; photo goes viral

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on ATG

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Recent Stories

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian Prime Minister dances and enjoys with his family amid violence in Montreal (WATCH) RBA

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian PM dances with his family amid violence in Montreal

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: See full list of winners, constituencies AJR

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: See full list of winners, constituencies

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's UR Pradeep triumphs with 12201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas anr

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's U.R. Pradeep triumphs with 12,201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video

Karnataka bypoll 2024 results live: Congress wins in Channapatna, Sandur, Shiggaon; BJP-JD(S) trail vkp

Karnataka bypoll 2024 results live: Congress wins in Channapatna, Sandur, Shiggaon; BJP-JD(S) trail

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon