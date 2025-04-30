- Home
Mouni Roy's strong statement on AI deepfake content and cyberbullying highlights the urgent need for stricter regulations and ethical considerations in the digital space
Mouni Roy has strongly condemned the rise of AI-generated deepfake videos, calling them "disgusting" and warning that those creating such content are "just collecting people's curses". The actress, known for her performances in Naagin and Brahmastra, expressed her frustration over seeing her face distorted and placed onto other people's bodies in manipulated videos. Mouni Roy emphasized that such unethical use of AI technology not only invades privacy but also spreads misinformation, making it a growing menace in the digital world.
"I will be very honest here. Initially, when I read those comments, to date, sometimes you see those AI videos, it's so cringe. Imagine how you feel like looking at somebody else. When I saw my face distorted over other people's bodies, it was disgusting. Sometimes you feel like, where are these people going? What's the aim? Because all you are collecting are people's curses and bad wishes. And nobody can wish well for somebody who is doing that,"
"I cannot negate the love we get from the fans and the fact that people actually want to watch you there, no matter how much hate you're given. I genuinely feel that section of the internet has become a nasty place, and genuinely concerned where it's heading. They are writing so badly and vicious things about people, just get a life," Mouni Roy Said
"Initially, I used to go to their profile and block them because I didn't understand social media. Now, I feel like a pitiful person. I feel like you should pray for them," Mouni Roy Added.
In addition to addressing deepfake videos, Mouni Roy also spoke out against online trolling, stating that social media has become a toxic space where people write vicious things just for attention. She revealed that earlier in her career, she would actively block hateful users, but over time, she has come to pity them instead.