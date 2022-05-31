Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monday Box Office Report: Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick takes over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, F3, Anek

    First Published May 31, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gum: Maverick saw a jump of 10% in its collection on Monday. The film earned more than the combined earing of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, F3: Fun and Frustration, and Don.

    Image: Official film poster

    Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick ruled the Monday box office by beating Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood films in terms of the film’s collection.  On one hand, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek, Varun Tej starrer F3: Fun and Frustration and Shiv Karthikeyan's Don, have together collected Rs 12.81 crore. On the other hand, 'Top Gun Maverick' alone collected Rs 13.92 crore on Monday. The Hollywood film has succeeded over all the other films in the business, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has become the highest opener of Bollywood in 2022 and has also entered the Rs 100 crore club. Take a look at the films’ performances on Monday:

    Image: Official film poster

    Top Gun: Maverick: According to reports, Tom Cruise’s film saw a 10 per cent jump in on the fourth day. According to the initial figures, the film has done a business of Rs 13.92 crore in India on Monday. This is the highest among all the film's that were competing at the box office, this Monday.

    Image: PR Agency

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 does not know how to slow down at the box office. After a good second weekend, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer has crossed Rs 5.50 crore on Monday. With this, Anees Bazmee's film has collected a total of Rs 128.19 crore in 11 days.

    Image: Official film poster

    Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' is proving to be a disaster. After a poor start at the box office, the film had collected only Rs 6.50 crore till Sunday. Talking about Monday, there has been a further decline in the film’s collection. The film has done a business of only Rs 0.50 crore on its fourth day.

    Image: Official film poster

    F3: The film 'F3: Fun and Frustration' had a good opening at the box office and did a business of more than Rs 10.26 crore. At the same time, 'F3: Fun and Frustration', written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, has collected a total of Rs 48.56 crore in four days. The Varun Tej-starrer has earned Rs 5.81 crore at the box office collections on Monday.

    Don: Shiva Karthikeyan starrer film has so far collected Rs 88.75 crore. If we talk about Day Wise Collection, then the film earned Rs 1 crore on Monday.

    Image: Official film poster

    KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 has been breaking records ever since it hit the theatres on April 14. It has been more than a month and KGF 2 is still earning at the box office. Till now, the film has collected Rs 1238 crore worldwide.

