Monalisa Super-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's HOT dance moves in 'Faat Jaai Choli Ho' goes VIRAL

Bhojpuri song: Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s sexy chemistry in the song 'Faat Jaai Choli Ho' from their film 'Ziddi Aashiq'. The video goes on YouTube with more than 5,097,947 views and 16k links.

Monalisa, the super-hot actress from the Bhojpuri movie, publishes images and videos on social media daily. Pawan Singh has worked with Monalisa on several famous Bhojpuri films. The Bhojpuri public idolises Pawan Singh and Monalisa.

The coupling of Pawan Singh and Monalisa is well-liked by the crowd. As a result, his flicks were tremendous hits upon their original release.

Monalisa has been avoiding Bhojpuri films for a long time. Monalisa's previous tracks, on the other hand, remain popular on YouTube. Monalisa has enthralled fans in various languages, in addition to Bhojpuri, with her performances.



Monalisa and Pawan Singh's songs are now popular on social media. On the other hand, seeing them on the big screen is nothing short of a pleasure for the audience.

A song from the film 'Ziddi Aashiq' is getting popular under such conditions. Fans have been lured to Pawan Singh's commanding presence and Monalisa's outstanding performance in the film's song. Kalpana has performed this song.



Monalisa and Pawan Singh have lovely chemistry and romance in the song's video. Vinay Bihari authored the lyrics to 'Phata Jai Choli Ho,' as well as the music.

The film's producer and director is Ramakant Prasad. The songs in the movie have garnered a lot of acclaim from the public. Venus's YouTube channel also has a video for this song.