Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa Super-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's HOT dance moves in 'Faat Jaai Choli Ho' goes VIRAL

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Bhojpuri song: Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s sexy chemistry in the song 'Faat Jaai Choli Ho' from their film 'Ziddi Aashiq'. The video goes on YouTube with more than 5,097,947 views and 16k links.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa, the super-hot actress from the Bhojpuri movie, publishes images and videos on social media daily. Pawan Singh has worked with Monalisa on several famous Bhojpuri films. The Bhojpuri public idolises Pawan Singh and Monalisa. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The coupling of Pawan Singh and Monalisa is well-liked by the crowd. As a result, his flicks were tremendous hits upon their original release.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has been avoiding Bhojpuri films for a long time. Monalisa's previous tracks, on the other hand, remain popular on YouTube. Monalisa has enthralled fans in various languages, in addition to Bhojpuri, with her performances.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa and Pawan Singh's songs are now popular on social media. On the other hand, seeing them on the big screen is nothing short of a pleasure for the audience.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A song from the film 'Ziddi Aashiq' is getting popular under such conditions. Fans have been lured to Pawan Singh's commanding presence and Monalisa's outstanding performance in the film's song. Kalpana has performed this song.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa and Pawan Singh have lovely chemistry and romance in the song's video. Vinay Bihari authored the lyrics to 'Phata Jai Choli Ho,' as well as the music. Also Read: Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The film's producer and director is Ramakant Prasad. The songs in the movie have garnered a lot of acclaim from the public. Venus's YouTube channel also has a video for this song. Also Read: Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD song goes viral

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistani actor Moammar Rana calls Priyanka Chopra bhayanak on Nadir Ali podcast, netizens irked ADC

    Pakistani actor Moammar Rana calls Priyanka Chopra 'bhayanak' on Nadir Ali podcast, netizens irked

    National Award 2023: Allu Arjun humbled at winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa', says "Feeling honoured" MSW

    National Award 2023: Allu Arjun humbled at winning Best Actor for 'Pushpa', says "Feeling honoured"

    'Lijomol Jose deserves the Best Actress award for Jai Bhim': Netizens respond to national awards LMA

    ‘Lijomol Jose deserves the Best Actress award for Jai Bhim’: Netizens respond to national awards

     'Chaaver': Character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun released on his birthday on social media LMA

    ‘Chaaver’: Character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun released on his birthday on social media

    Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness freak? Check out how she flaunts perfect side plank at airport ADC

    Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness freak? Check out how she flaunts perfect side plank at airport

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Controversy surrounds Kumar Dharmasena following emergence of inappropriate video on social media osf

    Controversy surrounds Kumar Dharmasena following emergence of inappropriate video on social media

    Special Series Part 3: Merchants of terror run amok

    Special Series Part-III: Merchants of terror run amok

    Pakistani actor Moammar Rana calls Priyanka Chopra bhayanak on Nadir Ali podcast, netizens irked ADC

    Pakistani actor Moammar Rana calls Priyanka Chopra 'bhayanak' on Nadir Ali podcast, netizens irked

    Wildlife to northern lights: 7 things that make Alaska dreamy ATG

    Wildlife to northern lights: 7 things that make Alaska dreamy

    Zepto becomes India first unicorn of 2023 raises USD 200 million at USD 1 4 billion valuation gcw

    Zepto becomes India's first unicorn of 2023, raises $200 million at $1.4 bn valuation

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon