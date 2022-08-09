Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy videos and photos: Esha Gupta's jaw-dropping latest Instagram posts are not to be missed-WATCH NOW

    First Published Aug 9, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    Esha Gupta recently shared a series of photos and videos in which she was seen showcasing her toned abs in a gleaming cutaway dress. She looked stunningly beautiful in a lovely gown made by Ambika Lal. Take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    Esha Gupta's Instagram feeds are a pleasure for her fans and followers. The actress frequently posts the sexiest photographs and videos of herself on social media, leaving everyone speechless. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    Esha Gupta is igniting the internet once more with her latest monochromatic video, where she is seen getting ready for a fashion show held last week. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    On Tuesday, August 09, Esha Gupta posted a video to her Instagram account where she can be seen sizzling in a black thigh-slit satin gown. She completed her ensemble with a white pearl necklace. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    The actress may be seen staring directly into the camera in one of the sequences. At the same time, she enters her house's hallways, showing her stunning beauty.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    Her fans and followers were quick to shower love and fire emojis in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “Glam and Sexyyyyyyy", another social media user shared, “Woowww u r looking so sexy".
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    Esha recently shared a series of photos in which she was seen flaunting her toned abs in a sexy cutaway shimmering chocolate brown gown. She looked stunningly beautiful in a lovely gown made by Ambika Lal.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    In an interview earlier this year, Esha defended her decision to wear the daring outfits and emphasised how double standards still exist in society for women. "I think what I'm doing is what every other female is doing, only they're not celebrities," she says. Also Read: Want to have sexy, toned legs like Malaika Arora? Here's one yoga asana she swears by

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Esha also said, "I'm simply being myself and going about my business." I'm not pretending to be someone else. Regarding negativity, she stated, "I stopped worrying about it years ago because people will speak, talk, and talk until they get exhausted." Also Read: Disha Patani's sexy video, pictures from her latest photoshoot in a low-cut blouse

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    On the job front, Esha Gupta was most recently seen in MX Player's Aashram Season 3, which also starred Bobby Deol. Also Read: Sexy Video Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her SEXY curvy in high-slit gown

