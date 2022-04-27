Malayalam actor Vijay Babu: Mohanlal to Mammootty and more celebs who have posed with the actor in past

Malayalam actor Vijay Babu broke the law on Tuesday night (April 26) by identifying the female actress online who filed the rape complaint against him.



Vijay Babu, a Malayalam cinema actor and producer, has been charged with rape in Kerala's Ernakulam. A lady actor filed a rape accusation against him when she was auditioning for roles. Vijay Babu has been missing since then. The police have issued a watch notice for him, and searches have begun outside of Kerala. On Tuesday, April 26, Vijay Babu went live on Facebook, breaking the law by naming the lady actress who filed the case.

"Let this be a break to Me Too," he adds, alluding to the movement that has allowed many women to come out and speak out about the different forms of abuse they have experienced at the hands of prominent men.



The woman allegedly began contacting Vijay Babu near the end of last year, and he met her in March of this year. He says he is prepared to disclose roughly 400 screenshots of the communications and that he would initiate a defamation counter-suit. On the other hand, the producer makes no mention of the incident or what happened in April.

The actor said in a complaint filed with the Kochi police on April 22 that Babu had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions while promising her jobs in his films. Babu allegedly raped her at his Kochi home, she said.



She stated in her declaration that she was raped physically and sexually between March and April of this year. She said he gained her trust by advising her about her career as she was a newcomer but used it to exploit her.

The alleged rape occurred in April, according to police sources, and the lady was submitted for a medical examination. A few years ago, Sandra Thomas, an actor and co-producer, had filed an assault lawsuit against Vijay Babu, but it was eventually dropped. He had also appeared on a Facebook live at the time and declared his innocence.

Meanwhile, Vijay Babu, the founder of the film production business Friday Film House and the director of six films, claims to have evidence against the woman. Also Read: Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu's net worth, wife, education and more

