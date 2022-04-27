Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu: Mohanlal to Mammootty and more celebs who have posed with the actor in past

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu broke the law on Tuesday night (April 26)  by identifying the female actress online who filed the rape complaint against him.
     

    Vijay Babu, a Malayalam cinema actor and producer, has been charged with rape in Kerala's Ernakulam. A lady actor filed a rape accusation against him when she was auditioning for roles. Vijay Babu has been missing since then. The police have issued a watch notice for him, and searches have begun outside of Kerala. On Tuesday, April 26, Vijay Babu went live on Facebook, breaking the law by naming the lady actress who filed the case.

    Vijay Babu with Mammootty

    "Let this be a break to Me Too," he adds, alluding to the movement that has allowed many women to come out and speak out about the different forms of abuse they have experienced at the hands of prominent men.
     

    Vijay Babu with Mohanlal

    The woman allegedly began contacting Vijay Babu near the end of last year, and he met her in March of this year. He says he is prepared to disclose roughly 400 screenshots of the communications and that he would initiate a defamation counter-suit. On the other hand, the producer makes no mention of the incident or what happened in April.

    Vijay Babu with Suhasini Hasan (Maniratnam) and Khushbu Sundar

    The actor said in a complaint filed with the Kochi police on April 22 that Babu had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions while promising her jobs in his films. Babu allegedly raped her at his Kochi home, she said.
     

    Vijay Babu with Lissy

    She stated in her declaration that she was raped physically and sexually between March and April of this year. She said he gained her trust by advising her about her career as she was a newcomer but used it to exploit her.

    Vijay Babu with Jayasurya

    The alleged rape occurred in April, according to police sources, and the lady was submitted for a medical examination. A few years ago, Sandra Thomas, an actor and co-producer, had filed an assault lawsuit against Vijay Babu, but it was eventually dropped. He had also appeared on a Facebook live at the time and declared his innocence.

    Vijay Babu with Sreenivasan

    Meanwhile, Vijay Babu, the founder of the film production business Friday Film House and the director of six films, claims to have evidence against the woman. Also Read: Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu's net worth, wife, education and more

    Vinay Babu and Vijay Babu

    He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's Film (as producer) for Philips and The Monkey Pen'. Also Read: Khushbu Sundar on Malayalam actor Vijay Babu, whom she met two weeks ago (Exclusive)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uunchai Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher perform Sooraj Barjatya's signature jump step; watch - gps

    Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher perform Sooraj Barjatya’s signature jump step; watch

    Holywood Waiting for James Cameron Avatar 2 trailer Here is when and where it will be released drb

    Waiting for James Cameron's Avatar 2 trailer? Here’s when and where it will be released

    RRR Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's song - gps

    RRR: Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said RBA

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session RBA

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session (Video)

    Recent Stories

    Uunchai Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher perform Sooraj Barjatya's signature jump step; watch - gps

    Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher perform Sooraj Barjatya’s signature jump step; watch

    Must try: DIY street-style meetha paan at home in just 5 mins-dnm

    Must try: DIY street-style meetha paan at home in just 5 mins

    Weight loss: Eating sweet potatoes can help you stay in shape-dnm

    Weight loss: Eating sweet potatoes can help you stay in shape

    Follow these tips to save water in kitchen-dnm

    Follow these tips to save water in kitchen

    Hollywood Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly drink each others blood drb

    Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon