    KGF Chapter 2: What is happening in Yash’s life? Enter the world of 'KGFverse' on the Metaverse

    Enter the Duniya of 'Rocky Bhai’, as KGF.: Chapter 2 introduces the world to 'KGFverse' on the Metaverse

    KGF Chapter 2 What is happening in Yash life Enter the world of KGFverse on the Metaverse RBA
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    KGF.: Chapter 2 swept fans away with an explosive teaser last week, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year. After making waves across the country, the franchise has turned its attention to the Metaverse by exposing the world to the 'KGFverse.' Rocky Bhai's Duniya - 'KGFverse' in the Metaverse is now available to Yash fans to explore and experience.

    In response to the franchise's fans' affection, KGFverse is a digital avatar-based universe dedicated to these lovers. The creators are allowing the fan community to construct a series of virtual landscapes and games as an extension of the franchise into the Metaverse, which will be revealed in sections in the coming days.


    Starting with El-Dorado tokens (the book on which the KGF franchise is based), fans may join an exclusive club that grants them access to avatars, props, property tracts, and other movie artefacts in the form of NFTs. Members will also get access to other NFTs, surprise airdrops, and the option to attend in-person movie events.

    The makers introduced the KGFverse on their social media-

    "#Metaverse is going to be Rocky Bhai's world soon. Get ready for a grand entry. Stay tuned as the sale goes live on April 7th. #KGFVerse: https://movies.lysto.io
    #KGFChapter2 
    @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms"

    "#Metaverse is going to be Rocky Bhai's world soon.
    Get ready for a grand entry.
    Stay tuned as the sale goes live on April 7th.

    #KGFVerse: https://movies.lysto.io/
    #KGFChapter2"

    KGF.: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Hombale Films, an expanding pan-India production firm, plans to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-anticipated 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas.

    Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in North Indian markets. Excel has produced blockbusters like as Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, to mention a few.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
