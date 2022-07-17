Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier shares BOLD bedroom pictures; don't miss it

    First Published Jul 17, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

    Do you recall Priya Prakash Varrier, the "wink" girl? Images of an actress in a sizzling shirt with a low neckline get viral

    Photo credit: Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram

    Kerala actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who earlier ignited the internet with her wink, has achieved this feat once more with her seductive images. Since her popular wink video, Priya Prakash Varrier's fabulous makeover has astounded her followers. She may be seen flaunting her curves for the photos.
     

    Photo credit: Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram

    Recently, the actress posted a few images of herself wearing a red shirt with a plunging neckline and pink polka-dot pants on her Instagram account. Priya sat on a bed and stared into the camera. She was incredibly stunning.
     

    Photo credit: Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram

    The two images that have increased the amount of mercury on social media have garnered unrelenting praise from online users. Along with several fires & heart emojis, many others left comments like "Hotness," "sizzling hot," "Gorgeous," and "Ufff Sexy Priya."
     

    Photo credit: Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram

    The girl from Thrissur, whose wink in her short video clip from her Malayalam debut film Oru Adaar Love made her an overnight Internet sensation, is back with her new red hot avatar. 
     

    Photo credit: Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram

    She recently shared a few steamy bedroom pictures wearing a plunging neckline top and left her fans jaw-dropped. Priya had a stunning expression as she stared directly into the camera. Priya Prakash Varrier has been anticipating her Bollywood debut for a while now after making her debut with the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. Also Read: Sexy pictures: From dresses to bikinis, 9 times Disha Patani looked ultra-hot in black

    Photo credit: Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram

    Priya Prakash Varrier raised the hotness as she looked red hot like a chili pepper in her new steamy snaps. Priya was seen striking a sensual pose for the camera while lying on the bed. Priya has already begun filming Mayank Prakash Srivastava's Love Hackers. Sridevi Bungalow, another movie of hers from Bollywood, is yet to be released. Also Read: Video and Pictures: Rashmika Mandanna smartly escapes 'oops moment' in SEXY short red dress

