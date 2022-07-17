Video and Pictures: Rashmika Mandanna smartly escapes 'oops moment' in SEXY short red dress

At a recent awards ceremony in Mumbai, Rashmika Mandanna just about avoided a wardrobe mishap. Watch this video

At a recent event, Rashmika Mandanna was attending; she avoided a wardrobe mishap. The Dear Comrade actress looked stunning in a crimson, thigh-high-length dress that hugged her physique. The dress had a plunging neckline and an accented cloth from her waist.



Rashmika had been posing for cameras in videos that had gone viral. Now that a video of the actress posing for the media has gone viral online, Rashmika is seen putting her outfit in danger. (Video)



Rashmika was seen on the paparazzo's video sitting in the centre of the group of photographers and posing for pictures with them.



Rashmika made sure she was carefully sitting down and not displaying more than she planned to because of the length of the dress. Before heading to the function, Rashmika grinned for the cameras with the gang.



Rashmika's standout performance in the Telugu movie Geetha Govindam captured the public's attention. She has appeared in popular films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Dear Comrade.



The actor is currently preparing to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. In the movie, the actress is Sidharth Malhotra's co-star. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, she will appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.



Alongside Amitabh Bachchan, she is now filming Goodbye. The actress is flourishing in Indian cinema as she reaches the pinnacle of her career.



The actress reportedly signed her fourth Bollywood film, according to another rumour. According to rumours, she will collaborate on a movie with Tiger Shroff. The actress quickly emphasised, though, that their collaboration was for a commercial and not a film.



“The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! @tigerjackieshroff and I just shot for an ad.. Working with (Tiger emoji) was absolute (several fire emojis, laughing emoji and a white heart emoji) Look forward to it," she said on Instagram.



Regarding her upcoming films in the South, Rashmika will play the title role in Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited family comedy Varisu. In preparation for her forthcoming movie Sita Ramam, Rashmika is busy. Also Read: Hot pictures: Adah Sharma wears strapless gown made out of leaves in latest photoshoot