Malayalam actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran talks about her divorce, now selling soap door to door

Previously a Mohanlal heroine in films like Butterflies, Narasimham, and Praja, Aishwarya Bhaskaran is now compelled to sell soaps to make ends meet.

Aishwarya Bhaskaran, who has worked in regional language TV soap operas and starred in movies, has discussed the difficult living conditions she endures in an interview. Aishwarya, formerly a starring actress, is now compelled to sell soap door to door to make ends meet due to a lack of performing work.



Aishwarya was previously a Mohanlal heroine and is well-liked by Malayalam moviegoers. Her most notable roles were Butterflies, Narasimham, and Praja. Aishwarya has performed in television dramas as well. Lakshmi, a South Indian actress, is also the mother of Aishwarya. But she hasn't been on the big screen in a while. The income has decreased due to the lack of roles.

According to Aishwarya, who lives on the streets and sells soap, she is unemployed, penniless, and homeless. Aishwarya continued by stating that she is interested in acting in films and is waiting for a call.



Aishwarya Bhaskaran stated that she lives on the streets selling soap since she has no income and no work in an interview with Galatta Tamil. She said, "I'm interested in making movies, and I hope someone calls."



Aishwarya spoke candidly about her unsuccessful marriage and how she divorced her ex-husband after three years of marriage. Tanveer Ahmed and Aishwarya were wed in 1994. However, the couple split three years later. "For me, divorce was necessary. The marriage appeared to falter six months after it started. When the child was one and a half years old, they were divorced "Aishwarya argued she was disclosing personal information.



Aishwarya Bhaskaran continued by saying she is awaiting proposals from producers while waiting to work on films. She is also willing to accept any job that would pay her money if she is not offered any film roles. "I am willing to take on any task. I'll accept a position at your office if you offer it to me tomorrow. I'll gladly go back and clean the bathroom, Aishwarya responded. Also Read: Anupamaa update: Anupamaa appreciates and loves cooking in her hi-fi kitchen