Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran talks about her divorce, now selling soap door to door

    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    Previously a Mohanlal heroine in films like Butterflies, Narasimham, and Praja, Aishwarya Bhaskaran is now compelled to sell soaps to make ends meet.

    Aishwarya Bhaskaran, who has worked in regional language TV soap operas and starred in movies, has discussed the difficult living conditions she endures in an interview. Aishwarya, formerly a starring actress, is now compelled to sell soap door to door to make ends meet due to a lack of performing work. 
     

    Aishwarya was previously a Mohanlal heroine and is well-liked by Malayalam moviegoers. Her most notable roles were Butterflies, Narasimham, and Praja. Aishwarya has performed in television dramas as well. Lakshmi, a South Indian actress, is also the mother of Aishwarya. But she hasn't been on the big screen in a while. The income has decreased due to the lack of roles.

    According to Aishwarya, who lives on the streets and sells soap, she is unemployed, penniless, and homeless. Aishwarya continued by stating that she is interested in acting in films and is waiting for a call.
     

    Aishwarya Bhaskaran stated that she lives on the streets selling soap since she has no income and no work in an interview with Galatta Tamil. She said, "I'm interested in making movies, and I hope someone calls."
     

    Aishwarya spoke candidly about her unsuccessful marriage and how she divorced her ex-husband after three years of marriage. Tanveer Ahmed and Aishwarya were wed in 1994. However, the couple split three years later. "For me, divorce was necessary. The marriage appeared to falter six months after it started. When the child was one and a half years old, they were divorced "Aishwarya argued she was disclosing personal information.
     

    Aishwarya Bhaskaran continued by saying she is awaiting proposals from producers while waiting to work on films. She is also willing to accept any job that would pay her money if she is not offered any film roles. "I am willing to take on any task. I'll accept a position at your office if you offer it to me tomorrow. I'll gladly go back and clean the bathroom, Aishwarya responded. Also Read: Anupamaa update: Anupamaa appreciates and loves cooking in her hi-fi kitchen

    Aishwarya added that she is curious about doing movies and wants to get offers from the producers. But she will also settle for any job that makes her some money. "I do not hesitate to do any work. If you give me a job in your office tomorrow, I will accept that too. I will gladly go back and wash the toilet," she concluded. Also Read: Who is Sai Pallavi? Know her net worth, salary, family, education and more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sasha Banks breaks silence on reports of her WWE release-ayh

    Sasha Banks breaks silence on reports of her WWE release

    Case filed against Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandit exodus comments drb

    Case filed against Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandit exodus comments

    Weekend Watch: Know movies and web series released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more RBA

    Weekend Watch: Know movies and web series released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch RBA

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch

    Riley Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe dress drb

    Riley’s Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's dress

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan who scored more on the hotness meter in that sexy black dress drb

    Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, who scored more on the hotness meter in that sexy black dress?

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result to be announced tomorrow, Know websites, how to check via SMS - adt

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th result to be announced tomorrow, Know websites, how to check via SMS

    Father Day 2022: 40+ age fathers should follow this diet to live long RBA

    Father's Day 2022: 40+ age fathers should follow this diet to live long

    Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro with 14 days of battery life announced, Soon to launch in India - adt

    Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro with 14 days of battery life announced, Soon to launch in India

    What is Rectal cancer? Facts about the recent research study on rectal cancer RBA

    What is Rectal cancer? Facts about the recent research study on rectal cancer

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    India@75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon