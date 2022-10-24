Diwali 2022: Kiara Advani, Disha Patani to Sara Ali Khan, actors that put ample CLEAVAGE on display

Bollywood’s Diwali 2022 has been all about glitz and glamours. The stars left no stone unturned in order to put their best (fashion) foot forward. However, it was the actresses who caught her attention the most; thanks to the cleavage-revealing blouses that they wore for the parties which made them look oh-so-hot!

Image: Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Diwali 2022 saw the best of fashion as celebrities glammed up almost every night to attend a hoard of parties that were being hosted days before the festival of lights. From Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali celebrations to Amritpal Singh Bindra and Shilpa Shetty’s parties, stars from the B-town attended almost every party that was held on the occasion. Among these, here are five actresses who have bowled us over with their traditional attire as they flaunted their cleavage in plunging neckline blouses.

Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani attended filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali celebrations along with her beau Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara arrived in a velvet deep blue saree teamed with a bikini blouse. The plunging neckline of the blouse put most of Kiara's cleavage on display.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Actor Disha Patani was also not far behind is flaunting her cleavage; she was seen wearing a stunning red lehenga set with a bikini blouse. The 'EkVillain Returns' actor looked gorgeously beautiful in ethnic wear.

Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

This Manish Malhotra lehenga that Sara Ali Khan wore for the fashion designer's Diwali party, made her look nothing less than a princess. The heavily embellished lehenga came with a sweetheart neckline which fitted perfectly on her bust, showing off her cleavage.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

When it comes to wearing blouses with plunging necklines, Esha Gupta is one of the front runners at this. For Diwali, the actor wore a crimson pink lehenga with a heavily embroidered blouse. Not to mention, the blouse came with a risky neckline, flaunting most of the actor's assets.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram