    Alia-Ranbir to Nayanthara-Vignesh, Katrina -Vicky, 7 couples and their Diwali 2022 celebrations

    From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s lowkey celebrations to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s pictures with their twin boys, and Vicky Kaushal calling Katrina Kaif his ‘Lakshmi’, here are seven couples from the industry for who Diwali 2022 was extra special. Take a look at how they celebrated the festival of lights this year.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 8:34 AM IST

    The year 2022 has been extra special for the Indian film industry. From several couples getting married to actors becoming parents, it has been quite a joyous year for the industry. With that said, fans of numerous actors were looking forward to their Diwali posts as this year, the festival of lights was going to be extra special for some of the stars. Here are seven such couples from the industry and a sneak peek into their Diwali celebrations; take a look.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Soon-to-be mommy, Alia shared a throwback picture from last year’s Diwali as she kept the celebrations lowkey this year. Diwali 2022 is extra special for this Kapoor couple as not only did they got married in April, but will soon be becoming parents to their firstborn as well. A picture of Ranbir and Alia along with their mother Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan made rounds on social media from their Diwali celebrations at home.

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: Vicky and Katrina celebrated their first Diwali together. The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor shared a picture from their celebrations wherein the couple was seen performing the puja of Goddess Lakshmi on the occasion.

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan: Like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the Diwali 2022 celebrations for South’s powerful couple Nayanthara and Vignesh were also extra special with double the dose of happiness. The couple which got married in June this year recently welcomed their twin baby boys through surrogacy. While the birth of their children might have raised several questions about their surrogacy, it is no denying that their celebrations doubled with the arrival of their babies.

    Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha: Ali and Richa are one of the most adorable couples in the Hindi film industry. They recently held their marriage celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai, and of course, their Diwali was no less special. The couple stunned in multi-coloured kurta set. While Ali helped with all the Diwali cleaning, Richa took care of the Rangoli.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: Sonam and her businessman-husband Anand also welcomed their baby boy recently. The arrival of their son has doubled the joy of Diwali inside the Kapoor house. Sonam shared a video and a slew of pictures from her Diwali look, giving a sneak peek into her celebrations.

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu: Kajal and Gautam’s son, Neil Kitchlu, turned six months old recently. Although Kajal has more than often dropped videos and pictures of special days, especially since the arrival of her son, the actor shared a few photos of just herself on the occasion. She looked like her gorgeous self in white traditional attire.

    Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa: One of the most adorable couples in the Hindi film industry, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao got married early this year. With Patralekhaa in a bumble gum pink saree and Rajkummar in a bronze silk kurta, the couple shared a wholesome picture with their pooch from their Diwali celebrations.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 8:34 AM IST
