5 sexy cleavage revealing pictures and videos of hotty Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel skips no chance of flaunting the cleavage and her bikini body. If you are a fan of hers, here are 5 cleavage revealing pictures of the ‘Gadar 2’ actor that you must not miss.

Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel may have turned 46 but she looks anything like her age. She marked her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as a bubbly actress who later won her hearts with the sensitive and loving ‘Sakina’ from Gadar. However, in the last few years, Ameesha has grown to become one of the hottest actresses that the Hindi film industry has. Those who follow her on social media would know that Ameesha skips no chance of flaunting her bikini body. Her Instagram handle is filled with pictures and videos of her donning bikinis while she shows off her cleavage. And thus, here are the five most recent pictures and videos of Ameesha putting ample of her cleavage on display that her fans must not miss!

Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

In one of the pictures, Ameesha Patel is seen wearing a floral bikini in vibrant pinks and oranges. The picture clearly shows ample of Ameesha Patel’s bikini while she has paired her look with a hot pink Gucci cap. To watch the video, click here.

Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

In another picture, Ameesha Patel is seen wearing a black bodycon dress that comes with side cuts. In this, she can be seen playing with her hair while stringing a sexy pose. To watch the video, click here.

Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Another picture of Ameesha Patel shows her wearing a black slip-on dress in satin fabric. Here too, Ameesha is seen flaunting her assets while posing for the camera. To watch the video, click here.

Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Recently, Ameesha Patel shared pictures in a black bikini and a see-through bodycon. She accessorised her look with shades and hoop earrings. To watch the video, click here.

Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram