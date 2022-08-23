Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haddi FIRST look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui dresses as drag, looks unrecognisable; fan says: 'mind blowing'

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears in a never-before-seen persona in the forthcoming film Haddi. Check out the actor in a revenge drama motion poster.

    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    Nawazuddin Siddi will appear in Haddi, a vengeance drama. The directors presented the actor's first glimpse from the flick on Tuesday. Nawazuddin was seen in drag in the interesting motion poster, donning a grey gown with stunning hair and makeup. Many admirers reacted positively to the actor's 'epic' appearance. Haddi is now in production and will be released in 2023, according to the film's production crew.

    Nawazuddin's expression on the Haddi poster doesn't reveal much, but it piques the audience's interest, who are eager to dig deep into his character in the Zee Studios and Anandita Studios drama. "Crime has never looked this gorgeous before," according to the motion poster.

    Following the release of Nawazuddin's first look, many fans flocked to the YouTube comments section to praise the actor for portraying a distinct character. 

    One YouTube user wrote, “This just blew my mind. Nawaz bhai (Nawazuddin brother) epic.” Another person wrote, “I respect everyone who is involved in this. Seriously the best piece that l’ve ever seen. Hats off…”

    "I have portrayed numerous intriguing roles, but Haddi is going to be a unique and distinctive one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before appearance, and it will also assist me to push the envelope as an actor," Nawazuddin said of his character in the film.

    Akshat Ajay Sharma directed Haddi, which he co-wrote with Adamya Bhalla. The filmmaker stated of the Nawazuddin project, "It'll be a double whammy since Haddi has given me the opportunity to work with Nawazuddin. Our team hopes the motion poster piques the audience's curiosity since we are really happy to be venturing into a new universe. I can't wait to begin filming ".

    Nawazuddin was most recently seen as the antagonist in Heropanti 2, which was released in April. He'll be featured in a tiny part in Holy Cow shortly. Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Bhatt play significant parts in the film.

