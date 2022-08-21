Liger Box box office prediction: Will Vijay Deverakonda's film set for terrific opening in Hyderabad?

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's movie is witnessing good advance bookings in Hyderabad; here is a look at the estimated figures



Everyone's attention is focused on Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger. The boycott movement against the film has already begun after only two days. The boycott group on social media stated that because the film is produced by Karan Johar and stars Ananya Panday, it should be avoided in theatres.



They also said that Vijay Deverakonda had gotten arrogant after socialising with the Bollywood elite, and that he did not deserve to be successful.

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and other South celebs have taken to the streets in force. #ISupportLiger has been trending since last night, and in a big way. And it appears that Telangana is ready to welcome Liger with open arms.



It appears that Rs 57 lakh in advance reservations have already been received from the city of Hyderabad alone. The film will be released on September 25, 2022. The current occupancy rate is 41%. It appears that 25 performances have already sold out.



Puri Jagannadh, a director, predicts that Liger would gross at least Rs 200 crores in its first few days. Given Puri Jagannadh's track record, it is not implausible.



Liger is about a warrior who competes on a global scale. According to reports, the film has already grossed Rs 84 lakh at the Telugu box office. The advance booking in Hindi is roughly Rs 4 lakh, which is not bad. On the other hand, Liger is likely to generate over Rs 28 lakh in advance booking receipts from Tamil Nadu.

