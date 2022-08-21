Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger Box box office prediction: Will Vijay Deverakonda's film set for terrific opening in Hyderabad?

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's movie is witnessing good advance bookings in Hyderabad; here is a look at the estimated figures
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Everyone's attention is focused on Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger. The boycott movement against the film has already begun after only two days. The boycott group on social media stated that because the film is produced by Karan Johar and stars Ananya Panday, it should be avoided in theatres. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    They also said that Vijay Deverakonda had gotten arrogant after socialising with the Bollywood elite, and that he did not deserve to be successful.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and other South celebs have taken to the streets in force. #ISupportLiger has been trending since last night, and in a big way. And it appears that Telangana is ready to welcome Liger with open arms.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It appears that Rs 57 lakh in advance reservations have already been received from the city of Hyderabad alone. The film will be released on September 25, 2022. The current occupancy rate is 41%. It appears that 25 performances have already sold out. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Puri Jagannadh, a director, predicts that Liger would gross at least Rs 200 crores in its first few days. Given Puri Jagannadh's track record, it is not implausible.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Liger is about a warrior who competes on a global scale. According to reports, the film has already grossed Rs 84 lakh at the Telugu box office. The advance booking in Hindi is roughly Rs 4 lakh, which is not bad. On the other hand, Liger is likely to generate over Rs 28 lakh in advance booking receipts from Tamil Nadu.  Also Read: Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The presence of Mike Tyson is the highlight. Given the eclectic cast, Vijay Deverakonda stated it was a pan-India film. He claims he is unconcerned about the boycott movement. Let's see whether Liger genuinely pulls off a stunning opening regarding all of this turmoil. Also Read: SEXY Bhojpuri song Video: Monalisa and Nirahua's show off their HOT dance moves

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds snt

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more RBA

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor RBA

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Esha Gupta shows ample of cleavage in mauve lehenga pics inside drb

    Esha Gupta shows ample cleavage in mauve lehenga; pics inside

    Recent Stories

    6 SEXY pictures of Janhvi Kapoor's BOLD outfit; her sideboob caught on camera RBA

    6 SEXY pictures of Janhvi Kapoor's BOLD outfit; her sideboob caught on camera

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya snt

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya

    Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan ad faces backlash says respect sentiments offer sincerest apologises gcw

    'Sincerest apologises...': Zomato issues apology after Hritik Roshan's ad faces backlash

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief party sticks to September 20 schedule gcw

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief, party sticks to September 20 schedule

    No LOC issued as of now in process CBI clarifies on reports of lookout notice against Manish Sisodia gcw

    No LOC issued 'as of now', in process: CBI clarifies on reports of lookout notice against Manish Sisodia

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon