Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Bollywood divas Malaika Arora, Chitrangda Singh and many more are setting the ramp on

Lakme Fashion Week: It was a night of glitz and glamour as several Bollywood beauties, including Kalki Koechlin, Rhea Chakraborty and Sanjana Sanghi, walked the ramp as showstoppers for fashion designers such as Tencel x Anju Modi and Limerick. The designers showcased their collections which were truly amazing by bringing a modern twist to traditional wear.

Image: Lakme Fashion Week 2022/ Instagram

This year the Lakme Fashion Week was a complete oomph factor. The event was filled with Bollywood divas such as Malaika Arora, and Rhea Chakraborty, among other beauties showcasing the beautiful outfits of designers such as Abhishek Sharma Tencel x Anju Modi and many others. The fashion designers showcased their unique ideas with a twist through their outfits, which was a treat to look at. Here are some divas who completely stole the show with their ramp walks.

Image: Lakme Fashion Week 2022 / Instagram

Chitrangda Singh: Chitrangda Singh has been making many waves with her beauteous pics on social media. She wore a yellow and blue kaftan with a slit, and her hair was left down with very bold make -up on the ramp. Chitrangda Singh looked fab in the look. She truly flattered us with this fantastic look.

Image: Lakme Fashion Week 2022 / Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty: Rhea Chakraborty, who is slowly making a comeback into the limelight, walked on the ramp for Guape Resort Wear as the showstopper. Her beach bride's look was complete with a veil, which is the goal. Even the colours of the outfit gave us beachy vibes. Rhea Chakraborty looked beautiful in the outfit.

Image: Lakme Fashion Week 2022 / Instagram

Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora is currently rocking her 40s. The diva was wearing a skirt and a top from the brand Limerick. The rich colour of this outfit stood out and how. The deep blue and purple coordinated outfit was too striking. She looked like a diva as the day was a pretty glam one.

Image: Lakme Fashion Week 2022 / Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi: Sanjana Sanghi looked bland in comparison to the rest. She walked for Tencel x Anju Modi. The dhoti pants were teamed with a crop top and long jacket, along with a simple makeup look to make the outfit stand out. This look gave a twist to the traditional Maharashtrian look.

Image: Lakme Fashion Week 2022 / Instagram