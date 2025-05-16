Lagaan to Humraaz: 7 films REJECTED by Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan is currently in the news for his film Housefull 5, releasing on June 6th. This article highlights some of the prominent films he rejected
| Published : May 16 2025, 11:52 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
Abhishek Bachchan was offered Bunty Aur Babli 2 but declined, not wanting to work in a sequel to his own film. Saif and Rani starred, and the film was a disaster.
Image Credit : instagram
Abhishek Bachchan declined Bhoot Police, finding the storyline uninteresting. Saif, Arjun, Yami, and Jacqueline starred, and the film flopped.
Image Credit : instagram
Tusshar Kapoor's disaster film Gayab was offered to Abhishek Bachchan, but he wasn't interested.
Image Credit : instagram
Abhishek Bachchan was offered the suspense thriller Humraaz but couldn't do it. Akshaye Khanna, Amisha Patel, and Bobby Deol starred, and the film was a hit.
Image Credit : instagram
Abhishek Bachchan was offered Dil Chahta Hai but declined. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna starred, and the film was a hit.
Image Credit : instagram
Abhishek Bachchan was approached for Rang De Basanti but declined. Aamir Khan, Siddharth, and Sharman Joshi starred, and the film was a hit.
Image Credit : instagram
Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan, was initially offered to Abhishek Bachchan, but he declined. The movie became a blockbuster.
